Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Red Sox non-tender Cordero, Chang
BOSTON -- After two seasons in which Franchy Cordero struggled to produce with any consistency, the Red Sox non-tendered the first baseman/outfielder on Friday, making him a free agent. Utility player Yu Chang, who played just 11 games for Boston, was the club’s only other non-tendered player. The Red...
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M
NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
MLB
Astros non-tender hard-throwing RHP James
HOUSTON -- Josh James, a hard-throwing right-hander who set the Astros' rookie single-season record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher with 99 in 2019 and earned a win in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series, was non-tendered by the club on Friday night, making him a free agent and likely ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the 34th round in 2014.
MLB
Mets non-tender Dom Smith, Reid-Foley
NEW YORK -- Dominic Smith’s uneven tenure with the Mets has come to an end. The Mets on Friday non-tendered Smith, their first-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft who struggled for most of a decade to find his footing in Flushing. Smith is now a free agent, able to sign with any team. It’s highly unlikely he will return to New York given the presence of Pete Alonso as the starting first baseman and Daniel Vogelbach as a left-handed designated hitter.
MLB
Anderson, Neidert non-tendered by Marlins
MIAMI -- The Marlins tendered contracts for the 2023 season to all but two of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday night's deadline: third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson and right-hander Nick Neidert. In addition, high-leverage reliever Dylan Floro agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.9 million to avoid arbitration, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' non-tender decisions
CHICAGO -- The Cubs created more room for upcoming offseason additions on Friday, making a series of decisions ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster. The North Siders non-tendered outfielder Rafael Ortega, along with former prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaíno, making them...
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
MLB
Phils tender contract to Hoskins, 5 other arb-eligibles
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies would offer Rhys Hoskins a contract before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET non-tender deadline. They did, and it was a no-brainer. But then so was every other Phillies player eligible for salary arbitration, including José Alvarado, Ranger Suárez, Seranthony Domínguez, Edmundo Sosa and Sam Coonrod.
FOX Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MLB
Nationals non-tender Fedde, Voit, Romero
The Nationals could have gaps to fill in their roster this offseason after they non-tendered righty starter Erick Fedde and first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit. The club also non-tendered right-hander Tommy Romero, bringing the 40-man roster to 38. Fedde, 29, was a 2014 first-round Draft pick by Washington. He pitched...
MLB
Dodgers non-tender Bellinger, but could bring him back
In a move that was unthinkable just two seasons ago, the Dodgers decided to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger before the deadline Friday. The move makes Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, a free agent for the first time in his career. “Obviously, it’s been a unique path for...
MLB
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
MLB
Bucs tender Newman, then deal to Reds for Moreta
The Pirates’ biggest question coming into the non-tender deadline regarded the status of Kevin Newman. Would they tender him, or would they non-tender him and lean into the youth movement? The answer: a tender and a trade. Pittsburgh tendered Newman a contract for the 2023 season, then subsequently traded...
MLB
Braves sign Matzek, Soroka, non-tender 5 others
Braves pitchers Tyler Matzek and Mike Soroka avoided arbitration by signing Major League deals, while left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter were tendered contracts on Friday. The team also non-tendered outfielder Guillermo Heredia and right-handers Silvino Bracho, Alan Rangel, Jackson Stephens and Brooks Wilson. Matzek signed a two-year deal worth...
MLB
Angels tender contracts to all 7 eligible
ANAHEIM -- The Angels tendered contracts for 2023 to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. PT deadline, including third baseman Gio Urshela, who was acquired in a trade with the Twins earlier in the day. First baseman Jared Walsh, infielder Luis Rengifo, right fielder...
MLB
3 reasons to keep this O's slugger in Baltimore in 2023
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s the time of year when trade rumors run rampant, and if you’ve been scouring the web, one Orioles player mentioned frequently in all the speculation is outfielder Anthony Santander.
MLB
10 intriguing new free agents after non-tender deadline
As the 8 p.m. ET deadline for tendering arbitration-eligible players contracts passed Friday night, it quickly became apparent that among those players who were not tendered a contract are some notable and intriguing names. That includes the 2019 NL MVP, the 2020 MLB home run leader and many others who, while being cut loose due to injuries and/or lack of production, could potentially help a team or two in the future.
MLB
Reds bring in Newman, trade Kyle Farmer to Twins
CINCINNATI -- At Friday’s deadline to offer 2023 contracts to players under club control, the Reds made a pair of trades that affected their situation at shortstop. The first deal sent infielder Kyle Farmer to the Twins for Minor League right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina, who was ranked as Minnesota’s No. 27 prospect by MLB Pipeline at the time of the trade. In a separate move, right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta was sent to the Pirates for middle infielder Kevin Newman.
Comments / 0