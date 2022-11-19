This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO