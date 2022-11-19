Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Angels have big plans for ex-Yankees infielder following Twins trade
Gio Urshela is starting over. Again. The New York Yankees traded the third baseman and catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season in the deal which brought third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Bronx. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
FOX Sports
Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs,...
Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal
The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
MLB
Angels bolster outfield with trade for Renfroe
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it clear at the annual GM Meetings on Nov. 15 that adding to the outfield would be a priority for the club this offseason, despite having Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak on the roster. The Angels accomplished that...
MLB
Judge to meet with Giants (sources)
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
MLB
Where will Verlander land? These teams are potential fits
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 175 IP, 185 K, 0.829 WHIP, 220 ERA+. One year ago, Justin Verlander hit the open...
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
MLB
Here are Angels' options for No. 6 starter
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Angels made a major addition to their rotation last week, signing lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson, 32,...
MLB
Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
MLB
Why Twins think Correa 'wants to be here'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.
MLB
How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s continue to beat the Trea Turner drum. Because, why not?. Turner seems to be the free agent shortstop most Phillies fans...
MLB
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Hope to Re-sign Dodgers Free Agent Target
Dodgers fans are staying patient while seeing several key members of the 2022 team hit the open market as free agents. Perhaps the most intriguing name on that list of players is All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Reports have Turner leaving LA for most likely a team on the east coast. With his expected departure, the club is weighing all options internally and on the free agent market.
MLB
Verlander takes home AL Comeback Player of Year honors
HOUSTON -- A remarkable comeback from Tommy John surgery at 39 years old by Astros right-hander Justin Verlander was punctuated when he won his third career Cy Young Award this year, becoming the first pitcher to win the award after not throwing a pitch in the previous season. That made...
MLB
Brown freshman is first woman to make Division I baseball roster
Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first female baseball player to be on an active NCAA Division I roster. Pichardo was added to the Brown baseball team for the 2023 season on Monday. The 18-year-old freshman made the Bears' roster as a utility player after trying out for the...
MLB
The top 10 walk-off homers of 2022
Walk-off home runs tend to have it all. Excitement. Drama. High stakes. But there are just some walk-offs that end up meaning more than others. From the postseason to Opening Day, here are our 10 favorite walk-off home runs from the 2022 season. Yordan Alvarez (HOU), Oct. 11 vs. SEA.
MLB
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
MLB
This free agent’s speed changes the game. Here’s how
This is the right offseason for Trea Turner to be a free agent, because his game-breaking speed is about to be more valuable than ever. Turner's true elite speed already gives him a skill that separates him from all the other top free agents in this year's class, and notably, the other top free-agent shortstops. And with rule changes coming to MLB in 2023 that should encourage more stealing -- bigger bases that will reduce the distance between them, limits on the number of pickoff throws -- the team that gets Turner will get an even bigger competitive advantage at the top of the lineup.
MLB
30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
Comments / 0