Beverly Hills, CA

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on “Supernatural,” died Wednesday, according to her sister-in-law. Susan Raab Ceklosky posted the news of Aycox’s death on Facebook Thursday. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother,...
Black Love Is Tough, But It’s Worth It

Through last weekend’s Black Love Weekend they were able to emphasize their commitment to strengthening and celebrating the Black community through the lens of love 365 days a year. They curated a weekend that encapsulated the essence of a Black Love experience and honored figures within our community who exemplify what it means to ‘lead with love,’ all while creating a safe space where Black love can thrive.

