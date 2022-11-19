Read full article on original website
Amazing Lesser-Known European Christmas Markets In 9 Fabulous Cities
Europe does Christmas Markets so well that many of its big markets have a reputation beyond borders and across oceans that attract international crowds every winter. Just think about Nuremberg in Germany, Strasbourg in France, or Edinburgh in Scotland. However, while the big, famous markets are definitely worth a visit, there are also plenty of others people might well not have heard about that are superb. If you make the trek, chances are, you will not be surrounded by tourists when you enjoy your mulled wine.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
travelawaits.com
The Travel Tour Sale You Can’t Afford To Miss
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It’s that time of the year again: Collette, the tour operator with a smooth, hassle-free way to travel, has announced the dates for its annual Black Friday sale. If you’ve been waiting to book a tour, this is your chance to schedule what could be the trip of a lifetime — while saving significantly.
