Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

16-18-19-31-37, Bonus: 6

(sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: six)

