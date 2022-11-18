ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Commanders vs. Texans: Final injury report for Week 11

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
The final injury report is out for Week 11, and the Washington Commanders will be without starting linebacker Cole Holcomb for a fourth consecutive game. Holcomb, who is dealing with a foot injury.

Earlier this week, head coach Ron Rivera sounded like Holcomb was getting closer to a return but that it wouldn’t come this week.

Also out is running back J.D. McKissic. McKissic continues to deal with a neck injury, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he landed on the reserve injured list. This is the third straight game that McKissic will miss.

Tight end Armani Rogers will miss Sunday’s game with what is labeled as foot and ankle injuries. Rogers was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday, and he was ruled out. Rivera said Rogers was injured in the Monday night game against the Eagles.

Fellow rookie tight end Cole Turner will be Washington’s third tight end Sunday.

The Houston Texans ruled out rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for Sunday’s game. The No. 3 overall pick will miss his first NFL game, which could mean an even bigger day for Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

