Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

