Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster on Tuesday and placed Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. Dicker had been elevated from the practice squad to play the past three games for the Chargers. He had to be signed to the roster since the maximum elevations to the game day roster is three. Dicker has made all seven field goal attempts and six extra points. In his Chargers debut at Atlanta on Nov. 6, Dicker made a game-winning, 37-yard field goal goal as time expired and was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Dicker is one of the three rookies since the 1970 merger to have a pair of game-winning kicks with less than 2 minutes remaining for multiple teams. In his NFL debut for Philadelphia, he was good from 23 yards in a win at Arizona on Oct. 9 and was honored as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

