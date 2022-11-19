ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

02-12-15-17-27-34

(two, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

