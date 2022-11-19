Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

The Cape football squad finished its season with a 50-0 loss to No. 1 Smyrna Nov. 18 in the Division 3A state tournament. The Vikings finish the 2022 campaign at 4-7. Cape fell behind quickly, as the Eagles scored on their first possession of the game and didn’t slow down, building a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Vikings held the high-powered offense to just eight points in the second quarter and went into the halftime break behind 32 points. The Eagles didn’t let up, adding 12 in the third and six more with a running clock in the fourth period.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO