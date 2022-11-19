Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

Ellie Mulligan, 12, announced her commitment to play softball at University of Delaware for the 2023-24. She started her softball career when she was five by playing tee ball and “just fell in love,” Mulligan said. Since then, she’s been playing for 13 years. Mulligan also looked at Longwood University, University of Central Florida and Christopher Newport University. Ultimately she decided the University of Delaware was the best fit for her because the support from the coaching staff made her excited to be a Blue Hen and the players made her feel “welcomed and loved,” she said.
Comments / 0