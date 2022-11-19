ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Steve King campaign to pay $750 for unauthorized use of meme

By Laigha Anderson
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The campaign of a former Iowa US House Representative will have to pay $750 for unauthorized use of a meme.

Laney Griner sued former US Representative Steve King and his campaign for the use of a photograph of her son which she had copyrighted. The photographs used showed Griner’s son, Sam Griner, clinching his fist as an infant. The photo was used by King’s campaign in a fundraising meme for his campaign.

A jury found on Thursday that King’s campaign, but not King personally, infringed on the copyright of Laney Griner in using her copyrighted ‘The Success Kid’ photograph.

The jury found that while King’s campaign did infringe on the copyright of Griner the infringement was innocent. The jury in the end ordered King to pay $750 in damages to Griner.

The jury also had the option of finding that King used Sam Griner’s likeness without consent for a commercial purpose. However, the jury felt that this element had not been proven so King was found not guilty on that count.

