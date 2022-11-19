ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
BONSALL, CA
California Highway Patrol begins shopping for annual Toy Drive event

SANTEE (KUSI) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, San Diego’s generous community is beginning to start completing their shopping needs. Every year, the California Highway Patrol hosts the “Chips for Kids Toy Drive” for local families in need. If you want to help, CHP has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
California Highway Patrol hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution the morning of Nov. 22. The Northgate Market in Southcrest was packed with crates of cranberry sauce and all the fixin’s for families in need this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
National City unveils new murals honoring civil rights leaders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City unveiled a set of murals that have been in the works for weeks which honor the legacies, work, and efforts of trailblazing civil rights leaders. National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and other local leaders came together for the unveiling at the South Bay...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21. The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SANDAG seeks participants for new e-bike program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
1776 Project PAC pushes school board accountability

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 1776 Project PAC draws attention to the shift in K-12 history books toward the perspective of the oppressed, a practice which has turned an entire generation against nationalist tendencies. The 1776 Project PAC calls attention to the activity of school boards across the nation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diegans to see gas price spikes Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent today to $5.299. The average price has dropped 43 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 2.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

