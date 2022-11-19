Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita returns to its Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones. The city of Santa Clarita hosted...
signalscv.com
Zonta launches Red Dress project
“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations’ 16 days of activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
signalscv.com
Family Promise announces board update
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced an update to its board of directors. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
signalscv.com
‘Share the Love’ fundraiser benefits WiSH Foundation
The WiSH Education Foundation held a fundraising event titled “Share the Love” at Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday night. The 21-and-over event featured music, dancing, food and spirits for attendees to indulge in. Amy Daniels, Wish Foundation executive director, said the goal of the event was to support WiSH’s programs that promote wellness in local schools.
signalscv.com
Salvation Army SCV kicks off Red Kettle campaign
Anonymous donor starts the giving season with $10,000 donation. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Saturday. Capt. Rafael Viana was joined by board members and elected officials, including the Santa Clarita City Council and U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia. The campaign kicked off with a $10,000 check donated by an anonymous community member.
signalscv.com
Barger co-hosts holiday mental health webinar
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, co-hosted a holiday mental health webinar aimed at highlighting mental health issues surrounding the stress of the holiday season. Barger said some of her legislative priorities are dedicated to finding mental health solutions and proposing resolutions aimed at doing so. “I have...
signalscv.com
Crafts for a cause: SCV Relay for Life hosts annual Holiday Boutique
Shopping to raise funds may seem like a juxtaposition, but this message played true at Santa Clarita Valley’s Relay for Life annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday. The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church was filled with beeswax wraps, soaps, handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, all in the name of raising money for Relay for Life.
signalscv.com
Local schools organize ‘Give a Turkey Drive’
Three high schools, two middle schools and several elementary schools in the Sulphur Springs Union School district banded together on Saturday at Golden Valley High School to deliver a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need. Golden Valley High, Canyon High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior...
signalscv.com
Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg to be honored with 2023 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley. The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place...
signalscv.com
FYI receives nearly $8,000 from city, county and Zonta to help local foster youth obtain driver’s licenses
In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their driver’s license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program. Grants received for the vital program include $5,000 from L.A....
signalscv.com
Holiday Fun!
It seems as if there aren’t enough days left in the rest of the year to enjoy all the holiday fun scheduled throughout SoCal, especially events in the Santa Clarita Valley. Here’s a few dates to schedule on your holiday entertainment calendar. Ventura Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival...
signalscv.com
Family to host memorial for son who died in collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Thomas family announced a memorial ceremony on Friday evening for their son Spencer Gerry Thomas, who was one of four men who died in a vehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road in late August. “In Spencer’s honor and in an effort to raise awareness as to the tragic...
signalscv.com
Local artist hosts art scavenger hunt
Local artist Carrie Dawn is hosting an art scavenger hunt all across Santa Clarita where participants are given the chance to find and keep one of her photographic prints. The hunt is on from Sunday till Wednesday. Dawn’s original photos were a reimagining of what a canvas could be. She...
signalscv.com
SCV Youth Orchestra to present ‘Carnival of the Animals’
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is scheduled to present its musical experience “Carnival of the Animals” on Dec. 10. “Carnival of the Animals” is described as an interactive, multimedia, classical music experience that the whole family can enjoy. It is set to feature animated visuals and dancers from the Santa Clarita Ballet and CalArts School of Dance.
signalscv.com
Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 15,105 ballots remain, election certification slated for Dec. 5
In the tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District, Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo remained in the lead Tuesday, just a few 10ths of a percentage point ahead of incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. From the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Tuesday’s post-election returns, Schiavo held on to her...
signalscv.com
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
signalscv.com
Newsom proclaims state of emergency for I-5 repairs
State allocates resources due to damage caused by Route Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday in Los Angeles County in an effort to expedite and support the necessary measures to repair Interstate 5 as a result of the Route Fire in late August. The Route Fire...
signalscv.com
Supes amend tenants’ protections, Barger votes ‘no’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 recently to approve two items related to tenant protections, but Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone “no” vote, citing what she described as an unfair burden placed on mom-and-pop property owners. The Board of Supervisors approved updates to the...
signalscv.com
Metro announces overnight I-5 closures for construction
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will intermittently close one direction of Interstate 5 from Highway 14 to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 8. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is planned enhance safety,...
signalscv.com
SUV smashes into house in Valencia
An SUV smashed into a house on the 25600 block of Maravilla Court on Sunday, causing significant damage to the home. The SUV, a silver Chevrolet Suburban, was entirely lodged into the front end of the home and was still stuck as of Monday afternoon. Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the...
