ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Firekeepers Casino Hotel turns up the heat for New Year’s Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-FireKeepers wants you to make plans for a New Year’s celebration unlike any other – with a whole weekend of excitement! What better way to head into a new year than with some extra cash or perhaps a new SUV?! Ring in the Riches on Dec. 30, 12 winners will be selected to receive cash, Red Hot Credits, or one of two GMC SUVs!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Hope College recognized for sustainability efforts. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Thieves take nearly $10K from Muskegon animal shelter

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week. According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment — upping the amount from $80 to $9,980. The jump made it through fraud...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures

Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Here's how you can feed four for under $20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the cost of everything is going up. Celebrating Thanksgiving is no exception. Providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the family is more expensive than ever. But if you plan and do some homework and smart shopping you can make it work. We're...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Grand Rapids Kids

Grand Rapids, MI
1K+
Followers
744
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re the local go-to family info hub for greater Grand Rapids – and it’s all online. Parents visit the Grand Rapids Kids website to find things to do with kids in Grand Rapids on our huge event calendar, as well as read about local adventures, activities & venues. Research day camps, places kids eat free, and the best resources for birthday parties. Find everything here for Grand Rapids Kids! #grandrapids #michigan

 https://grkids.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy