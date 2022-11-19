Read full article on original website
suncommunitynews.com
Town of Plattsburgh launches Holiday Light Showcase
PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department has launched a Holiday Light Showcase to help highlight the best and brightest holiday lights and displays across town. Town residents interested in showcasing their lights and decorations should email their address to rec@townofplattsburgh.org. A map will then be created of all...
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
mynbc5.com
Mutiple crews respond to fire at Plattsburgh Camso facility
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Camso facility in Plattsburgh on Monday night. Camso on Martina Circle near Industrial Boulevard and Military Turnpike used to be Camoplast. They design off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems. More than half a dozen...
wamc.org
Officials celebrate upgrades to town park
Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicated a recreation park Monday. The town is refurbishing all 11 of its parks, each with a different theme. The May Currier Park’s theme is creativity, music and inclusive play with new amenities such as musical instruments. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says this park reflects...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon
May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh snow emergency parking rules change
Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies. On-street parking in Plattsburgh during snowstorms will be now be restricted until snow emergency lights stop flashing. Previously, parking was restricted from midnight until 6 a.m. Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that crews need the additional time to clean the...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
mynbc5.com
Beloved Plattsburgh librarian honored, chosen as grand marshal in holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Community members in Plattsburgh came together this past weekend to honor a beloved children's librarian. Ben Carman was surprised by members of the Plattsburgh Mom's Group along with other community members who brought him cards and drawings to recognize the impact he's had on area families.
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
Orleans County courthouses closed until Wednesday
The Caledonian-Record reports an unnamed man was found with a gun in one of the buildings on Friday.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mourns the death of 9/11 first responder and firefighter Scott LaFlesh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local hero and longtime first responder from Plattsburgh has died following a cancer diagnosis. Retired firefighter Scott LaFlesh died this week of cancer that was attributed to his work at ground zero following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, according to city of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
WCAX
Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Many Fairfax residents say they were unaware of the vote on a $36.5 million bond to renovate Bellows Free Academy. The bond narrowly passed by 33 votes on Election Day after two previous failed attempts.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Waterbury
WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with the owner of Murray Hill Farm and...
WCAX
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man arrested for $3k store theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with the theft of more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from a local store. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies charged Randy D. Steady, 42, with third-degree grand larceny for the theft from an undisclosed business. Steady, who is currently...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
