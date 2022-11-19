ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Town of Plattsburgh launches Holiday Light Showcase

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department has launched a Holiday Light Showcase to help highlight the best and brightest holiday lights and displays across town. Town residents interested in showcasing their lights and decorations should email their address to rec@townofplattsburgh.org. A map will then be created of all...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Mutiple crews respond to fire at Plattsburgh Camso facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Camso facility in Plattsburgh on Monday night. Camso on Martina Circle near Industrial Boulevard and Military Turnpike used to be Camoplast. They design off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems. More than half a dozen...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wamc.org

Officials celebrate upgrades to town park

Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicated a recreation park Monday. The town is refurbishing all 11 of its parks, each with a different theme. The May Currier Park’s theme is creativity, music and inclusive play with new amenities such as musical instruments. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says this park reflects...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon

May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wamc.org

Plattsburgh snow emergency parking rules change

Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies. On-street parking in Plattsburgh during snowstorms will be now be restricted until snow emergency lights stop flashing. Previously, parking was restricted from midnight until 6 a.m. Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that crews need the additional time to clean the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Many Fairfax residents say they were unaware of the vote on a $36.5 million bond to renovate Bellows Free Academy. The bond narrowly passed by 33 votes on Election Day after two previous failed attempts.
FAIRFAX, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with the owner of Murray Hill Farm and...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
STOWE, VT
WIBX 950

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man arrested for $3k store theft

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with the theft of more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from a local store. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies charged Randy D. Steady, 42, with third-degree grand larceny for the theft from an undisclosed business. Steady, who is currently...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

