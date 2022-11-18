Read full article on original website
Here to stay: Gen.G holds on to star player for 2023 LCK season
Gen.G could be having quite an eventful League of Legends offseason. Aside from mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, the rest of the roster had their contract running until today Nov. 21. This means the players are now currently free agents and can look to potentially join any team. That being said, Gen.G managed to lock one of these players for the 2023 LCK season.
Doublelift will reportedy make LCS comeback with 100 Thieves alongside Bjergsen in 2023
Doublelift, a seasoned League of Legends veteran who retired from the professional scene in 2020, will return to the LCS stage with 100 Thieves next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Doublelift’s return to the LCS marks a comeback two years in the making. The...
Hanwha Life signs superstar for 2023 LCK season
Hanwha Life Esports was rumored to be making a lot of moves behind the scenes, having parted ways with its 2022 roster yesterday. Aside from top laner Lee “DuDu” Dong-ju, everyone else on the team left the team. While there were rumors regarding who potentially would come in...
Kwangdong Freecs parts ways with League roster and brings in 2 youngsters
Now Kwangdong Freecs has parted ways with the top laner Kim “Kiin” Ki-In, the entire 2022 roster has left the organization. Jungler Choi “Ellim” El-lim, Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok, bot lane Park “Teddy” Jin-seong, and support “Hoit” Ryu Ho-seong are all free agents, as of today.
Nongshim RedForce promotes Challengers roster to main team for LCK 2023
Nongshim RedForce parted ways with Canna, Dread, Bdd, Ghost, Effort, SnowFlower, and Comet today. Unlike other League of Legends teams, we didn’t have to wait long to know the team’s new lineup. The organization has made the decision to promote its entire Challengers team to the LCK for...
EA Sports College Football gets benched as reality spoils release plans
Fans of the NFL are going to have to take solace in the fact there are tons of Madden titles to get stuck into while they wait for the release of EA Sports College Football after new reports emerged that are suggesting there are delays coming. You’ll have over a...
Longtime TSM jungler Spica has reportedly found a new home for 2023 LCS season
Former TSM jungler Spica has reached a verbal agreement with FlyQuest to play for its League of Legends team in 2023, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. The former LCS MVP has played for TSM since 2019 but was released by the organization earlier this year.
Summit reportedly reaches verbal agreement with LCS team ahead of 2023
Although the official League of Legends free agency window opened on Nov. 21, the preseason roster changes have already been in a full swing for a couple of weeks now. According to the latest report, top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae will join an LCS team for the upcoming season.
Shopify rebels too hard, coach suspended for Game Changers Championship finals
Shopify Rebellion stunned both Cloud9 White and Liquid Brazil today in back-to-back matches of the lower bracket of the VCT Game Changers Championship, setting the NA hopefuls up for a grand finals meeting with EMEA juggernauts G2 Gozen. However, Shopify will have to compete without coach Rob “robwiz” Kennedy on...
PSG Talon parts ways with its entire League roster
PSG Talon has parted ways with its entire League of Legends team, according to an announcement made on Nov. 20. Top laner Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang, jungler Jeong “Burry” Seung-hwan, mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, ADC Wong “Unified” Chun Kit and support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing have all left the team, meaning PSG will field a completely new roster in 2023.
DRX’s Worlds-winning roster are now all free agents
The 2022 League of Legends world champions DRX’s winning roster have all become free agents, according to an announcement made today. Top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon, jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon, mid laner Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo, bot laner Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s contracts expired and none of them have renewed or extended yet.
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results
BLAST Premier Fall Final, The $425,000 CS:GO tournament, will run from Nov. 23 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Eight of the best teams in the world such as Heroic, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan are in Copenhagen to attend the event and fight for a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final in December and grab the $200,000 prize money for winning the Fall Final.
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact
After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say
After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
How to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon fans around the world have flocked to the series’ newest games, Scarlet and Violet. And like all Pokémon games, evolution is a vital part of your Pokémon journey. As the games progress, players will find tougher and tougher challenges out in the world of Paldea. That’s true whether you want to take on gyms around the map, if you want to focus on titan Pokémon, if you like taking down Team Star, or you just want to explore and complete your Pokédex. The further you get from home, the stronger the Pokémon and trainers will be, and the tougher your team will need to be if you want to complete all those challenges.
How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.
Pyosik reflects on DRX’s miracle run at Worlds 2022: ‘We never thought that we’d actually win this amazingly’
Right from the jump at this year’s League of Legends World Championship, DRX were considered underdogs. As the fourth seed out of Korea’s LCK, DRX were slotted directly into the play-in stage—a traditional death sentence for any team looking to win the tournament. Against all odds, though,...
