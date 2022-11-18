ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Late ballots propel San Diego's Measure B to apparent win, ending no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBWDF_0jGPwm7x00
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Late ballots have led to an apparent victory for San Diego’s Measure B, an initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot that would end no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes in the city.

New results released Friday show Measure B now leads by just 3,314 votes — a slightly wider lead than it held Wednesday — after trailing by a slim margin on Election Day and for all the following week.

The estimated number of countywide ballots left to be counted had shrunk from 15,000 to 11,000 as of Friday, with the county's next and final update not expected until results are certified on Dec. 8.

It is unknown how many of those ballots are from within the city and could be cast for or against Measure B.

The measure first pulled ahead with the posting of new results Wednesday evening by the registrar, going from down about 1,000 votes to up nearly 3,000 votes.

Ending no-free trash pickup for single-family homes would generate an estimated $80 million a year in new revenue for San Diego that could be spent on libraries, parks, firefighting and other city services.

The money would come from new monthly fees for trash pickup that would be paid by single-family households that have previously not paid anything for trash pickup beyond their property taxes.

Measure B would end San Diego's two-tiered trash system forces businesses and owners of apartments and condos to pay private haulers to pick up their trash, while single-family homeowners pay nothing beyond their property taxes.

An analysis unveiled Aug. 15 by the city’s independent budget analyst says San Diego single-family homeowners would pay between $23 and $29 per month for trash service.

But bills won’t start coming for roughly two years. The city must first pay a consultant roughly $1 million to complete a “cost of service” study, which would determine a fee structure and how discounts might work for low-income people.

The IBA analysis says the range of $23 to $29 is based on the city‘s expectation of spending $79.2 million on trash services in the fiscal year that began July 1, which would mean annual bills of $278 for each of the 285,000 single-family homes that receive the free service.

That $278 divided by 12 months would mean monthly bills just over $23. The IBA analysis said it includes only costs for service the city “currently provides” and “the potential costs to bill and collect fee revenue.”

But monthly bills would almost certainly be somewhat higher than that range, because the analysis doesn’t account for increased service levels, such as free trash bins and more frequent recycling pickups.

The ballot measure would guarantee free trash bins, which the city does not currently provide, and new state mandates require the city to extend green waste service to all households and to pick up recycling once a week instead of once every two weeks.

Former City Councilmember Carl DeMaio, who led opposition to Measure B, said this week that the campaign supporting the measure was deceptive and that he expects a backlash.

“San Diego city politicians may have squeezed out a win by using a deceptive ballot title and outright false mailers claiming Measure B would provide ‘free bins at no cost,’ but I expect the floodgates of anger to open against City Hall once homeowners start receiving real bills each month for trash service,” DeMaio said in a news release.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 5

DaleM
3d ago

Who are these fools that keep voting up there tax initiatives? Apparently they feel everyone must have more money to spend.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention

DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
DEL MAR, CA
Voice of San Diego

Fentanyl Plagues San Diego’s Homeless Population

The fentanyl epidemic is devastating San Diego’s homeless community. County data reveals 203 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year, more than double the already surging total the County Medical Examiner’s Office tallied in 2020. And in the first quarter of 2022 – the most...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas to install license plate readers

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas will install seven license plate reader cameras in various locations across the city to help deter crime and assist law enforcement in criminal investigations. On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council voted 5-0 in favor of a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department proposal to...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
110K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy