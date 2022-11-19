Cross country: Stillwater places 26th at Nike Cross Regional Heartland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One week after placing seventh in the Class AAA state meet, the Stillwater boys cross country team placed 26th among the top teams from seven states competing in the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Yankton Trail Park.

Minnesota large-school state champion Wayzata claimed the top spot in the boys championship race with 125 points, well ahead of runner-up Stevens Point (167), the Division 1 state champion in Wisconsin. Buffalo (Dowling Catholic) was just four points back in third place while (171) while Minnetonka (240) and Rosemount (240) completed the top five.

Minnesota teams fared well overall with seven among the top 12, including Minneapolis Southwest (6th), Lakeville North (9th), Minneapolis Washburn (11th) and Mounds View (12th).

In addition to Minnesota, the Heartland Regional draws teams from Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Stillwater, which competed in the Open Division a year ago, finished with 575 points.

The top two teams and the top five individual finishers not on a qualifying team qualify for Nike Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Ore. This will be the 10th trip to Nike Nationals for the Wayzata boys.

Junior Ethan Foote set the pace for Stillwater, finishing 126th overall — 68th for purposes of team scoring — with a time of 16:12.90. Sophomore Dylan Riniker finished 132nd (73rd) in a time of 16:15.60, followed by Ryan Kilibarda (16:33.40) and Mason Foster (17:15.70) in 170th (101) and 237th (164) place. Sophomore Max Gerald completed the scoring in 242nd place (169) with a time of 17:21.90, just ahead of classmate Andrew Walsh, who finished 251st (178) in 17:33.40.

Stillwater ran without varsity regular Will DeGonda, who joined Kilibarda and Foster as the only seniors in the team’s regular lineup this fall.

Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong was the top individual finisher from Minnesota, placing fourth with a time of 15:51.00.

The Stillwater boys also entered several runners and teams in the Open Division.

Fifteen seconds was all that separated Stillwater’s top four finishers in the Rising Stars race, where the A team finished seventh with 200 points. Stillwater’s B team placed 19th with 506 points.

Freshman George Nelson led the way for Stillwater in 72nd place with a time of 17:53.90, followed by sophomores Cal Heinz (78th, 17:58.30), Evan Goddard (81st, 18:04.20), Logan Liveringhouse (83rd, 18:08.90) and Davis Rolstad (125th, 18:40.40).

• The Stillwater girls placed 21st in the Open Section 2 race and 56th overall out of 108 teams with 1,553 points.

Senior Brooke Elfert led Stillwater with a 53rd-place finish in the Section 2 race with a time of 20:12.00, which was 123rd overall when the three races were combined.

Meredith Christensen finished 79th in Section 2 and 202nd overall with a time of 20:32.20, followed by teammates Bijou Burdick-Kitchell (210th-355th, 22:47.60), Siena Kersten (269th-707th, 24:18.20), Scarlet Huelsmann (284th-746th, 24:38.80) and Gabrielle Knowlan (324th-854th, 25:46.20).

Lillian Smith was the top finisher for the Stillwater B team in the Section 2 race, finishing 266th (703rd) with a time of 24:15.30).

The Stillwater B team placed 35th in Section 2 and 101st overall with 2,667 points.

Team standings

1. Wayzata 125; 2. Stevens Point 167; 3. Buffalo 171; 4. Minnetonka 240; 5. Rosemount 240; 6. Lakers 254; 7. Coyote 272; 8. Little Hawk 288; 9. North Lakeville 301; 10. Lancers 337; 11. Washburn 346; 12. Mounds View 353; 13. Dragoons 353; 14. Wildcat 375; 15. Ocon 377; 16. Purple Swarm 385; 17. Team Fremont 386; 18. Cedar Falls 413; 19. Hawk 435; 20. Southwest Project 451; 21. Gretna 514; 22. Middleton Club 520; 23. Regent 541; 24. Saints 553; 25. Garden City Buffaloes 560; 26. Stillwater 575; 27. Tulip Time 599; 28. Southwest Lincoln 622; 29. Greeno Elite 715; 30. Yankton 905.

Top 5

1. Jackson Heidesch (Buffalo) 14:30.00; 2. Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City) 14:39.20; 3. Ford Washburn (Little Hawk) 14:41.60; 4. Noah Breker (Falcon Flyers) 14:51.00; 5. Colby King (Saints) 14:55.50.

Stillwater results (team)

126. (68) Ethan Foote 16:12.90; 132. (73) Dylan Riniker 16:15.60; 170. (101) Ryan Kilibarda 16:33.40; 237. (164) Mason Foster 17:15.70; 242. (169) Max Gerald 17:21.90; 251. (178) Andrew Walsh 17:33.40.