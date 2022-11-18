ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Cooper scores twice; Duke women's soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

Durham, N.C. — Duke women's soccer All-American Michelle Cooper registered her school-record sixth brace of the season and the second-seeded Blue Devils defeated third-seeded South Carolina, 2-1, on Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C., to advance to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Cooper, a native of Clarkston, Mich.,...
DURHAM, NC
Ga Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points for a 21-17 road win against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday. Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-0 late in the first half, but started to methodically move the ball. All three of its scoring drives were for 68-plus yards and culminated with rushing touchdowns.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Women's Field Hockey wins 10th NCAA title

Storrs, Conn. — North Carolina capped a perfect season with the program's 10th trophy, beating Northwestern 2-1 Sunday afternoon to claim the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. After the No. 3 Wildcats scored with just under two minutes in regulation to tie the game at 1-1, senior Erin Matson...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kelly rallies No. 13 North Carolina women past James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Deja Kelly scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half and No. 13 North Carolina rallied to defeat James Madison 76-65 on Sunday. Kiki Jefferson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Dukes (3-2) took a 34-30 lead at halftime. But the Tar Heels (4-0) hit four 3-pointers to grab the lead in the third quarter and made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations

RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
RALEIGH, NC
Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
RALEIGH, NC
Clark scores 21, N.C. State beats Elon 74-63

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jack Clark scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dusan Mahorcic had nine points and 14 rebounds and North Carolina State beat Elon 74-63 on Saturday. Terquavion Smith added 16 points and Casey Morsell had 15 points and eight rebounds for N.C. State (4-0). Smith made four 3-pointers, and Clark and Morsell each had three.
ELON, NC
NC State trails Louisville at the half

In a battle of reserve quarterbacks, and between two of the best defenses in the ACC, it’s a special-teams play that is the difference. Jawhar Jordan returned a kickoff 98 yards to give Louisville a 13-3 lead over NC State at the half. No. 24 NC State is playing...
RALEIGH, NC
Duke men's soccer advances in NCAA Tournament with 3-1 victory over Denver

Durham, N.C. — The Blue Devils men's soccer team opened their NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 3-1 win against Denver at Koskinen Stadium. Duke, the seventh-overall seed in this year's tournament, used goals from Peter Stroud, Shakur Mohammed and Kamran Acito to power past the Pioneers in the second-round matchup.
DURHAM, NC
Wolfpack offense sputters in road loss to Louisville

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan found room against NC State’s defense and against NC State’s special teams. NC State couldn’t find any room against Louisville. A pair of touchdowns from Jordan carried the Cardinals to a 25-10 home win over the injury-depleted Wolfpack on Saturday. In a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dominant second quarter ignites Duke to 58-41 win at Toledo

A phenomenal second quarter defensive performance ignited the Duke women's basketball team to a 58-41 road win over Toledo Sunday afternoon in front of a raucous crowd at Savage Arena. Sophomore Reigan Richardson led the offensive charge with a game-high 13 points off the bench, while junior Kennedy Brown posted...
DURHAM, NC
