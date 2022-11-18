HARRISONBURG, Va. — Deja Kelly scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half and No. 13 North Carolina rallied to defeat James Madison 76-65 on Sunday. Kiki Jefferson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Dukes (3-2) took a 34-30 lead at halftime. But the Tar Heels (4-0) hit four 3-pointers to grab the lead in the third quarter and made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO