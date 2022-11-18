Read full article on original website
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
Join WRAL as we light towers in Raleigh, Durham and Rocky Mount
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 the tradition is tripled. WRAL will light towers at WRAL's Western Boulevard studios, on American Tobacco Campus in Durham and at Rocky Mount Mills.
Pioneering better care for aging dogs – and their owners – is NC State professor’s mission
RALEIGH – Dogs have a lot to teach us. In addition to the important life lessons we learn from our pets about friendship, joy and caring for others, dogs also provide veterinary researchers with a good model for understanding the effects of aging in people. “Dogs allow you to...
Cooper scores twice; Duke women's soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Durham, N.C. — Duke women's soccer All-American Michelle Cooper registered her school-record sixth brace of the season and the second-seeded Blue Devils defeated third-seeded South Carolina, 2-1, on Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C., to advance to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Cooper, a native of Clarkston, Mich.,...
Ga Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points for a 21-17 road win against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday. Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-0 late in the first half, but started to methodically move the ball. All three of its scoring drives were for 68-plus yards and culminated with rushing touchdowns.
A mother’s cancer helps inspire the launch of a new tool to fight cancer at Durham biotech Ten63
DURHAM – Marcel Frenkel, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Durham -based drug company Ten63 Therapeutics, never thought he’d be focusing the majority of his time and energy on the fight against cancer. As a fencing champion in his native Brazil who competed in several World Cups, and a...
UNC Women's Field Hockey wins 10th NCAA title
Storrs, Conn. — North Carolina capped a perfect season with the program's 10th trophy, beating Northwestern 2-1 Sunday afternoon to claim the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. After the No. 3 Wildcats scored with just under two minutes in regulation to tie the game at 1-1, senior Erin Matson...
Kelly rallies No. 13 North Carolina women past James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Deja Kelly scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half and No. 13 North Carolina rallied to defeat James Madison 76-65 on Sunday. Kiki Jefferson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Dukes (3-2) took a 34-30 lead at halftime. But the Tar Heels (4-0) hit four 3-pointers to grab the lead in the third quarter and made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
Psychologist: Let your children know they are not alone after a tragedy
Some of the injuries from the tragedy at Raleigh's Christmas Parade are emotional. Many people were witnesses to what happened and may have a very tough time working through it. Particularly, the children who were there. Images from the parade show the out-of-control truck that killed a young girl, but...
Clark scores 21, N.C. State beats Elon 74-63
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jack Clark scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dusan Mahorcic had nine points and 14 rebounds and North Carolina State beat Elon 74-63 on Saturday. Terquavion Smith added 16 points and Casey Morsell had 15 points and eight rebounds for N.C. State (4-0). Smith made four 3-pointers, and Clark and Morsell each had three.
NC State trails Louisville at the half
In a battle of reserve quarterbacks, and between two of the best defenses in the ACC, it’s a special-teams play that is the difference. Jawhar Jordan returned a kickoff 98 yards to give Louisville a 13-3 lead over NC State at the half. No. 24 NC State is playing...
Duke men's soccer advances in NCAA Tournament with 3-1 victory over Denver
Durham, N.C. — The Blue Devils men's soccer team opened their NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 3-1 win against Denver at Koskinen Stadium. Duke, the seventh-overall seed in this year's tournament, used goals from Peter Stroud, Shakur Mohammed and Kamran Acito to power past the Pioneers in the second-round matchup.
Girl taken to hospital after being hurt in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — First responders were attending to a call on the Raleigh Christmas Parade route on Saturday morning. Around 10:25, the parade was stalled as police and medics responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. A girl who was dancing was hurt. The girl was...
9-year-old Lillington boy hopes to celebrate 100th birthday of WWII-veteran 'Papa Jake' Larson
Gavin Poteet has been a World War II fanatic since he was 4 years old. This past year, the 9-year-old Lillington native got to cross off an item on his bucket list. Poteet spoke on the phone with WWII veteran Jake Larson, the last survivor to storm Omaha Beach on D-Day. Larson, 99, also known as "Papa Jake," told Gavin about his D-Day experience.
Clyde Cooper's Barbeque starts selling 'pink meat' merchandise after woman called 911 on restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clyde Cooper's Barbeque in Raleigh became the center of a viral moment when a customer called 911 because of "pink meat." Now, the restaurant is selling pink meat-themed merchandise. Owner Debbie Holt said it includes cups, stickers and hoodies. "We are really excited," Holt said. "We're...
Girl dies after being hit by pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade; Driver faces multiple charges
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Christmas Parade was canceled on Saturday morning after a tragic turn of events led to a girl's death. Around 10:25, the parade was paused as police and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. An out-of-control pickup truck hit...
Raleigh police officer injured after head-on crash on Capital Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh officers tried to pull over two cars racing down Capital Boulevard on Friday night before one of them collided head-on with a police cruiser. One of the drivers got away, according to the police. The other tried to run away from police after crashing around...
Wolfpack offense sputters in road loss to Louisville
Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan found room against NC State’s defense and against NC State’s special teams. NC State couldn’t find any room against Louisville. A pair of touchdowns from Jordan carried the Cardinals to a 25-10 home win over the injury-depleted Wolfpack on Saturday. In a...
Dominant second quarter ignites Duke to 58-41 win at Toledo
A phenomenal second quarter defensive performance ignited the Duke women's basketball team to a 58-41 road win over Toledo Sunday afternoon in front of a raucous crowd at Savage Arena. Sophomore Reigan Richardson led the offensive charge with a game-high 13 points off the bench, while junior Kennedy Brown posted...
