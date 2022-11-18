Review: An Oversimplified View of an Iconic Carmakers Life and Work in Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Read full article on original website
Review: Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu Goes Surreal, Contemplative in Sort-of Biopic Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Having won five Academy Awards, filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu (Babel, Biutiful, Birdman, The Revenant) has made his first film to be shot in his native Mexico since 2000’s Amores Perros. The result is his most surreal and personal expression to date, as he stares down the barrel of 60 and contemplates his life, reputation, and legacy with humor, self deprecation, and the penetrating sense of loss. Like his fellow Three Amigos (also including Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón), Iñárritu has had his greatest cinematic successes working within the Hollywood system (all three have won Oscars, for starters), so his sense of identity is warped. This is the struggle at the forefront for Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho) in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, a film that manages to be both epic in its visual language and scope but beyond intimate in is questions about remembering where you came from versus who you are at your existential core.
Review: Conversations Become Compelling in iPhone-made There There
Writer/director Andrew Bujalski seems to go out of way not to repeat himself, both in terms of subject matter and the way in which he shoots his unique movies (Funny Ha Ha, Computer Chess, and his last work, 2018’s terrific Support the Girls). His latest effort, There There (which he also edited) was shot by his usual cinematographer, Matthias Grunsky, entirely on iPhones. The film is made up of a series of short-film dialogues between two characters, with one of the pair carrying over into the next vignette. If I understand the way this film was made, each person in these two-person scenes was shot separately, with Bujalski editing things together to seem like both people are in a conversation. That is taking COVID restrictions to the nth degree, but if you don’t know that the filmmaker and actors did that going in, it’s tough to tell because each exchange feels intimate and gripping in a way that can only be accomplished by putting two people in the same space.
Review: Russell Crowe Directs His Way Into a Bit of a Bad Hand in Poker Face
As much as I’m a fan of films that mix tones and genres to create something new, I confess that the biggest issue I have with the Russell Crowe-directed Australian feature Poker Face is that it can’t decide what it wants to be. Depending on which sliver of the story you step into, the movie is a tale of boyhood friendship that continues through adulthood; it’s a heist thriller about a group of thieves breaking into a billionaire’s house to steal his art collection while said billionaire and his buddies are hiding in a panic room trying to foil the crime; it’s a family drama about a dying father trying to set the stage for his daughter and cheating wife after his death; or it’s a tense story about a high-stakes poker game that could seal the fate of its winner. And of course because Poker Face is all of these things, it’s actually none of them.
Review: The Good Nurse Finds Intrigue and Drama in a Sometimes Predictable True Crime Genre
One of the upsides of the world’s seemingly endless fascination with true crime stories in all formats (podcasts, documentaries, investigative books, etc.) is that there has been a tidal shift in the way certain films and series approach retelling these crimes and the lives of those living in the periphery of them. Case in point: Danish director Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse (he also wrote such international hits as The Hunt and Another Round), based on the nonfiction book by Charles Graeber and adapted by Oscar-nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho). If we’re only addressing the crimes at the heart of this story, the film is about Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne, in a performance that alternates between thoughtful and terrifying), who is believed to have committed several hundred murders of patients in a variety of hospitals where he worked across many years.
Review: In Aftersun, First Time Filmmaker Charlotte Wells Captures Human Emotion, Experience on Film
There comes a time in everyone’s life when, sometimes out of the blue and sometimes through hard work from a therapist’s couch, each of us realizes that our parents are, actually, just people. That they had lives before we existed, that they make mistakes and bad decisions, that they, in fact, don’t know everything and might not actually be perfect. Above all, we realize that they have complicated emotional lives informed by their own traumas, insecurities and upbringings. It’s a jarring experience, and once it happens, the realization can cast a long shadow back on memories from long ago, changing the way we think about certain experiences, moments or conversations. In her feature film directorial debut, Aftersun, Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells examines such ethereal themes as if they are sunbeams caught in a prism or grains of sand brushed off sun-kissed skin.
On the Road: Legendary Actor Gabriel Byrne Walks With His Ghosts in Autobiographical Broadway Show
“I’m an immigrant and an exile,” Gabriel Byrne begins his autobiographical solo show at the century-old Music Box Theatre on Broadway. For two hours-plus, the legendary Irish actor tells stories of his childhood, growing up in a poor Dublin family, and gives us a taste of how he became an actor, rather than a priest. Walking With Ghosts is the theatrical version of Byrne’s recent memoir of the same title. Byrne is a beguiling performer but for most of the show, I felt that he was holding back from sharing any truly personal insights, even about how he feels about being an immigrant and an exile. Lonny Price, a veteran director of Broadway, West End, TV and film productions, directs.
Review: Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams Warmly Chronicles the Life, Work and Long-Term Impact of Salvatore Ferragamo
Carrie Bradshaw loved her Manolos. Anyone can spot a Louboutin a mile away what with that flashy red sole. And Ferragamo’s? Ferragamos, as one learns in Luda Guadagnino’s elucidating new documentary about the shoemaker, changed the game entirely, and before there even was a game. The eponymous brand from designer, inventor and businessman Salvator Ferragamo, Guadagnino gives the man his due in Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, a charming and thoughtful chronicle that offers as much about the man and his work as his background, family and long-lasting impact on the fashion industry.
Review: Comprehensive and Insightful, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues Only Has One Flaw: it’s Too Short
From director Sacha Jenkins (Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James) comes this honest and sweeping look at jazz trumpet icon Louis Armstrong, a founding father of jazz and one of the world’s first internationally known stars who was seen by man as everything from an Uncle Tom to a Civil Rights pioneer (depending on how you gauge such things). Taking full advantage of archival performance footage, interviews, never-before-heard home recordings and sometimes-salty taped personal conversations, the film pulls together the most complete portrait of the man I’ve ever seen. Even those interviewed who found him too much of a sellout in their early years grew to discover what an influential artist he truly was, as both an ambassador for jazz and the United States (his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was legendary).
Review: The Wonder Puts a Town’s Faith, and One Nurse’s Resolve, to the Test
The official place and time stamp on director Sebastián Lelio’s (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience) latest, The Wonder, is the Irish Midlands circa 1862 (13 years after the Great Famine, for which many Irish still firmly blame the British). The real importance of this period is that it represented a moment when some still clung to old ways and beliefs (mostly informed by religion) while others allowed the “modern” world to creep into their society, where science and fact ruled the day—or at least they made a strong showing. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue (who also had a hand in adapting, along with Lelio and Alice Birch), The Wonder is about many things, but at its core, it centers on challenging the faith of a community in order to get to the truth of a supposed miracle, even if the community in question would rather their faith remain intact.
Review: The Backseat Lovers Are Barely Old Enough To Drive, But Are Talented Well Beyond Their Years
The Backseat Lovers‘ Major label debut Waiting To Spill dropped into my inbox a few months ago and I was immediately struck by two things: a) how had I never heard of this band (?!), and b) how unusual is it for a Major to release an album by an incredibly young group that seems to actually be, you know, a working band? Some digging uncovered that the group had a couple decent Spotify hits, but they didn’t have the kind of footprint you’d expect from a group being groomed for the Majors. Which meant a real, new band focused on their music and not their influencer status might have somehow infiltrated the Major label system again!
Dialogs: Patti Smith, a Woman of Depth, Artistry, and Love for Humanity, Lights up the Music Box
When I hear the name Patti Smith, so many images are conjured in my mind. The 1970s at Club 950, No Exit, and Neo were teeming with people sporting mohawks and clothes held together by safety pins. The music was loud, angry, and confrontational. I was terrified of this “new wave.” One voice stood out for me singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” The Catholic girl in me was genuinely shocked but I could not turn away. Smith’s album, Horses, was released in 1975 but I didn’t hear it until I left for college. I have followed her career for over 40 years and still look to her as an example of an artist living their truth. Patti Smith has released a new book called A Book of Days, which displays photographs from her life as an artist, musician, wife, and mother. She appeared at the Music Box Theatre yesterday as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall series,
Review: The Entropy Center Has You Saving the World by Solving Puzzles
It’s so easy to compare one video game to another when writing reviews. While that’s something I try to avoid, it’s hard, especially when a game does little to hide its inspiration. Such is the case with The Entropy Centre, a game that is full of its own ideas, but takes wholesale inspiration from the Portal series.
Review: The Photography of Maura Z—An Ode to Gray
Over the past 20 years, with advances made in digital and phone cameras, many of us feel the best way to capture a scene is by taking a color photo. Most of us are led to believe that color photography not only provides better detail, but also helps capture the mood of a particular scene. But in the latest exhibition, Creation and Re-Creation in Shades of Gray at Everybody’s Coffee, Maura Z shows us how details as well as moods can better come to life in photography using various shades of gray.
Review: Enola Holmes 2 Returns to Familiar, Endearing Characters with Less Mystery, More Social Commentary
Taking it’s core mystery from actual British history, Enola Holmes 2 brings us largely more of the same as the 2020 original that found early pandemic success, both courtesy of director Harry Bradbeer (whose greatest achievement prior to these two films was directing all of the episodes of Fleabag). Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is still talking to the viewer; there’s a murder, a handful of mildly thrilling chases, and several drop-ins by Enola’s more successful and well-known brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill); although weirdly, their brother Mycroft (played in the first film by Sam Claflin) is nowhere to be found this time around.
Interview: Beth Orton Discusses the Intimacy of Her New Album Weather Alive
When I first became obsessed with British singer Beth Orton’s first album Trailer Park (1996), her combination of folk and electronic beats so completely infected my being to the point where it felt like a shocking change in the atmosphere around me. The clouds rolled in and made things a bit darker, while at the same time, my heart soared because I’d rarely heard a signer be so vulnerable and intimate—she wasn’t just singing about emotional torment, she was actively going through it as she was singing. It was like Method singing, and she continued the trend with 1999’s Central Reservation, 2002’s Daybreaker, and 2006’s Comfort of Strangers. Over the course of her career, she’s collaborated with everyone from The Chemical Brothers and William Orbit to Nick Cave.
