University of Idaho offering in-person, remote learning after fall break
BOISE, Idaho — University of Idaho students may finish the fall semester through remote or in-person learning, President Scott Green announced Tuesday in a memo to students and staff. The university is currently on fall break, with the final three weeks of the semester resuming Monday, Nov. 28. Green...
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
University of Idaho students carry weight of Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A cloud has hung over the University of Idaho, a usually bustling campus that had grown empty days ahead of schedule. Students have headed home early for Thanksgiving break in droves, with few remaining by the end of...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus
BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Vigil in Boise honors University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho — The Associated Students of Boise State University plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered. Thursday's community event will be at the B Plaza on the south side of the Administration Building,...
