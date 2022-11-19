Read full article on original website
Liberty Station Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration Friday, Nov. 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year, Liberty Station’s Christmas tree lighting marks the start of the holidays in Point Loma. Liberty Station is a staple of San Diego — an entertainment and dining hub that served as a military extension prior to remodel. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree
The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
Baby, it's coastal outside: A calendar of La Jolla holiday events
Whether you're home for the holidays or searching for a winter wonderland near the waves, step right up jingle file for this listing of festive events in the La Jolla community. • The La Valencia Hotel hosts a tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1132 Prospect St.
Souplantation location will not open in La Mesa
SAN DIEGO — Six months ago CBS 8 reported that someone was planning to open a Souplantation in La Mesa over the summer, but we’re learning that’s not the case. The chain closed down during the pandemic and news of a new restaurant had many people looking forward to its return.
Escondido Wedding Venues Round Up
Are you looking for a beautiful park-like setting for that special day?. Or maybe you’ve been dreaming of a winery with quaint barns and a rustic setting. Need room for lots and lots of guests at a venue that has dramatic architecture and beautiful art?. Maybe seating your guests...
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape attraction for holiday season
ENCINITAS — In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because...
New restaurant wants to invite you and your dog to breakfast
SAN DIEGO — A new restaurant in Cortez Hill wants to invite you and your dog to breakfast. In this Zevely Zone, I greeted a bus full of new customers at Cali Breakfast. Sometimes when you are really hungry for breakfast you need to let the big and little dogs eat. Cali Breakfast sits on the corner of 7th Avenue and Ash Street.
Wonderfront Festival back after 2 years
Wonderfront Festival is back after being cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event debuted in 2019, along the Embarcadero.
California Highway Patrol begins shopping for annual Toy Drive event
SANTEE (KUSI) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, San Diego’s generous community is beginning to start completing their shopping needs. Every year, the California Highway Patrol hosts the “Chips for Kids Toy Drive” for local families in need. If you want to help, CHP has...
Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21. The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.
Sam the Cooking Guy has tips and tricks for Thanksgiving food prep
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy, author, TV host and restaurant owner, is famous across San Diego for his cooking wisdom. Thanksgiving is a time when much can go afoul in the kitchen if proper prep work is not adhered to. Sam joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and...
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
Cali BBQ plates Thanksgiving meals for those who can’t cook a turkey
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is a stressful time in the kitchen. Cali BBQ makes custom Thanksgiving plates for those who don’t have plans on the day-of or simply don’t feel like putting a Turkey in the oven. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live on location to get...
New ownership, new location cause for celebration at Encinitas Stretch Zone
Stretch Zone, a Florida-based company which positions itself as "the only nationally-recognized stretch training program," has had an Encinitas franchise since 2016, originally occupying a suite on El Camino Real near Encinitas Blvd.
Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
Participants wanted for e-bike pilot program
The San Diego Association of Governments said it's looking for people to participate in a two-year e-bike pilot program.
Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services
ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
