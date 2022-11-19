ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chulavistatoday.com

Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree

The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Souplantation location will not open in La Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Six months ago CBS 8 reported that someone was planning to open a Souplantation in La Mesa over the summer, but we’re learning that’s not the case. The chain closed down during the pandemic and news of a new restaurant had many people looking forward to its return.
LA MESA, CA
visitescondido.com

Escondido Wedding Venues Round Up

Are you looking for a beautiful park-like setting for that special day?. Or maybe you’ve been dreaming of a winery with quaint barns and a rustic setting. Need room for lots and lots of guests at a venue that has dramatic architecture and beautiful art?. Maybe seating your guests...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row

To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New restaurant wants to invite you and your dog to breakfast

SAN DIEGO — A new restaurant in Cortez Hill wants to invite you and your dog to breakfast. In this Zevely Zone, I greeted a bus full of new customers at Cali Breakfast. Sometimes when you are really hungry for breakfast you need to let the big and little dogs eat. Cali Breakfast sits on the corner of 7th Avenue and Ash Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California Highway Patrol begins shopping for annual Toy Drive event

SANTEE (KUSI) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, San Diego’s generous community is beginning to start completing their shopping needs. Every year, the California Highway Patrol hosts the “Chips for Kids Toy Drive” for local families in need. If you want to help, CHP has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21. The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
kusi.com

Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services

ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
ESCONDIDO, CA

