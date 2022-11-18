Opinion: How San Diego saved community care homes for Californians with developmental disabilities

Anderson serves on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors representing District 2 and lives in Alpine. Nocon is the CEO of Noah Homes, one of San Diego’s largest providers of housing to residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and lives in La Mesa.

The state recently made a rare decision to reverse one of its policies, and San Diego County was at the forefront of the successful advocacy effort to save community care homes for Californians with developmental disabilities.

On April 1, the California Department of Developmental Services froze reimbursement rates — without warning — for all community care facilities that provide housing for more than six adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This decision was implemented when many community care homes were already on the brink of closure during record inflation, despite California having a multibillion-dollar budget surplus at its disposal.

Noah Homes, a nonprofit in Spring Valley affected by this freeze, provides lifelong housing to 90 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and offers two of the only memory care homes in California specifically for such adults, who are suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Residents receive full-time care while living alongside their peers with similar interests and abilities. Residents are surrounded by a supportive environment where they learn to maximize their independence and grow as active members of the San Diego community.

To meet the new state rate, Noah Homes would have been forced to evict existing residents.

Noah Homes has an interest list of more than 200 people. Despite families knocking down the door to join, Noah Homes was struggling to stay open. Many community care homes across the state were already shutting their doors due to economic hardship. The state’s decision to freeze reimbursement rates for larger facilities that accommodate more individuals hurt our most vulnerable adults — and just did not make logical sense.

The fastest-growing population of individuals served by California’s Department of Developmental Services are adults above the age of 62, which saw record growth of 105 percent from 2009 to 2019. As people with intellectual and developmental disabilities continue to outlive their caregivers in growing numbers, they are left with few housing choices. Why are we limiting housing choices to a population that needs it the most? The state needed to make a change in its policies to make sure our residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities don’t get left behind and to further combat the housing crisis.

As soon as news broke that the livelihood of our residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities would be threatened, San Diegans jumped into action. Noah Homes immediately collaborated with the San Diego Regional Center and other statewide organizations like Cedars of Marin and The Arc of California to form a united campaign in support of all Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in community care homes. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution urging the state to restore this crucial funding to community care facilities.

At the center of all these efforts were Noah Homes residents — advocating for their own rights to housing choice. On June 14, approximately 20 residents joined us at the County Administration Center in support of the supervisors’ vote on their resolution. The folks of Noah Homes held up handmade signs and even spoke during the meeting’s public comment in front of the county’s leadership.

After months of advocacy, we are proud and relieved to share that, this fall, the California Department of Developmental Services announced it is stopping the freeze and increasing reimbursement rates for all homes with more than six adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This change is retroactive, which means the state will restore funding back to April 1.

The state revealed that part of the reason for this change can be credited to community and stakeholder feedback — which San Diego undoubtedly led the charge on.

Noah Homes had expected to face a projected deficit of $2 million due to the rate freeze. Now that the state has rightfully increased rates, its projected deficit has shrunk to less than $1 million.

These past six months are a gleaming example of our community’s power when we speak with a united voice. None of this would have been possible without the swift collaboration between our community care homes, regional centers, elected representatives and community of support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. And we must not forget to thank the state leadership who heard our pleas for help and respectfully reconsidered its policy to help places like Noah Homes continue to serve the community.

While this is a win to be celebrated, there is much more work to ensure the best quality of life for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We encourage all community members to contact Noah Homes for a tour and to learn more about opportunities to get involved.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .