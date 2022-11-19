Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Carol Overton of Perry
Carol Anne Overton, 83, of Perry died Nov. 20, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus in Perry, Iowa. Carol was born May 13, 1939, to James and Anne Hayes in Queens, New York. On April 27, 1957, Carol was united in marriage with Donald Overton in New...
theperrynews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Kautzky of Minburn
Robert “Bob” Kautzky, 90, of rural Minburn passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home near Minburn. Bob Kautzky was born Aug. 22, 1932, in Minburn, Iowa, to Paul Jacob and Nona (Crellin) Kautzky. He graduated from the Washington Township...
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
theperrynews.com
November 28 meeting planned for 100+ People for Perry
The 100+ People for Perry charity group will hold its fourth-quarter meeting Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Spring Valley Ballroom of the Hotel Pattee. Since its founding, the group has committed $191,000 to 27 local nonprofit projects. The mission of 100+ People for Perry is “to invest...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly spits on, threatens West Des Moines man
A Waukee man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly harassed and assaulted a West Des Moines man. Steven Thomas Abarr, 53, of 1453 S.E. Sapphire Lane, Waukee, was charged with assault, third-degree harassment and second-degree burglary. According to...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 22
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Christian Murillo, 28, of 2111 S.E. Ninth St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Fabricio Palma Lainez, 34, of 248 Porter Ave., Des Moines, was arrested for OWI after a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of 312th Street and L Avenue that caused $5,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
theperrynews.com
DMACC’s Brent Rowe attains welding inspector certification
Brent Rowe, DMACC VanKirk Career Academy instructor, recently attained certified welding inspector (CWI) certification through the American Welding Society, the academy announced Tuesday. The CWI certification is one of the welding industry’s most widely recognized credentials. Individuals must first meet minimum work experience and education requirements. Because of the visually...
theperrynews.com
Ivy Lane bridge over Frog Creek closed indefinitely
The Ivy Lane bridge over Frog Creek in southern Perry will remain closed until further notice, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Monday. Repairs on the structure began Nov. 4. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at 515-993-4289.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested after allegedly strangling wife
A Waukee man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly strangling his wife in the course of a domestic dispute. Antonio Ramirez, 44, of 702 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Collins Drive,...
theperrynews.com
Holiday feasts call for food-safety awareness
Such a problem to have – more food than you can eat. The Dallas County Health Department offers some advice on how to handle your bounty. When preparing your feast, start by washing your hands, counters, cutting boards and seldom-used utensils and pans before getting started. (Your giant roaster may not have been used since last year.)
Comments / 0