4 people dead following a violent weekend in Indianapolis
FISHERS, Ind.-- What do kids really think of Thanksgiving? Lindsay Stone spoke to kindergarten students at a Lawrence Township school to find out. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen...
Johnson County teacher honored with prestigious award
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Johnson County teacher got a big surprise Tuesday. Angela Fowler thought she was attending a school assembly at Grassy Creek Elementary School. But that changed when the Milken Family Foundation presented her with a prestigious award and $25,000 to spend however she wants. "I'm a...
Indiana mother on a mission to save others after losing son to drug overdose
INDIANAPOLIS — Fentanyl continues to devastate communities across Indiana. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana hit a record-high for a second year in a row, with an estimated 2,750 Hoosiers dead from drug overdoses. Fentanyl is killing Americans at record rates. Many of them didn't...
Indianapolis LGBTQ+ organizations respond to Colorado mass shooting
The Damien Center, Indiana Youth Group and Indy Pride are condemning the violence and reminding Hoosiers that support and help are available.
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest
INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
Former coach at Zionsville facility sentenced to 40 years for child molesting
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A former gymnastics coach from Crawfordsville was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after found guilty in September of three counts of child molesting, the Boone County prosecutor said. Kenneth Arnold, 33, was a coach with a Zionsville athletic facility. He molested children three...
Flora mom, community gather for memorial honoring four girls killed in 2016
"All I ask is that we just come together as one and fight for my babies, because they didn't deserve it," Gaylin Rose, the girls' mom, said.
What to expect during Tuesday's court hearing about sealed documents in the Delphi murders; Allen asks to be released
DELPHI, Ind. — Tuesday morning, the public may learn new details about the deaths of two Delphi teenagers and why police believe Richard Allen is responsible for their murders. A court hearing will determine whether important documents in the case will remain sealed or will be released for public viewing.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Colts owner Jim Irsay makes $1 million donation to Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Sunday a $1 million donation to the Indianapolis Zoo. The gift will go toward funding the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza, which is already in progress and scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend 2023. “The...
Why the Delphi murders court records are sealed; suspect Richard Allen requests bail
An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man's arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released.
2023 Indiana Missing Children's Day Poster Contest
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause. The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.
Monday marks 6 years since Flora house fire killed 4 young sisters
FLORA, Ind. — Monday marks six years since a deadly house fire in Flora killed four young sisters. Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in the fire Nov. 21, 2016. The sisters' mother, Gaylin Rose, and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew...
Update on Carroll County hearing
Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Indiana Statehouse Republicans exploring more funding …. As the next Indiana General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, Republican legislative leaders say they...
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details
Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
Volunteers fight crime by handing out food
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of Thanksgiving dinners to neighbors this weekend. […]
