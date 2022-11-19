ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 59

4 people dead following a violent weekend in Indianapolis

FISHERS, Ind.-- What do kids really think of Thanksgiving? Lindsay Stone spoke to kindergarten students at a Lawrence Township school to find out. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Johnson County teacher honored with prestigious award

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Johnson County teacher got a big surprise Tuesday. Angela Fowler thought she was attending a school assembly at Grassy Creek Elementary School. But that changed when the Milken Family Foundation presented her with a prestigious award and $25,000 to spend however she wants. "I'm a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
witzamfm.com

2023 Indiana Missing Children's Day Poster Contest

Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause. The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Update on Carroll County hearing

Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Indiana Statehouse Republicans exploring more funding …. As the next Indiana General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, Republican legislative leaders say they...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Volunteers fight crime by handing out food

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of Thanksgiving dinners to neighbors this weekend. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

