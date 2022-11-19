Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause. The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO