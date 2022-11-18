Read full article on original website
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/22/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending Return To TV
A new report indicates that a major WWE Superstar could be making their return to WWE television very soon. According to Fightful, Becky Lynch will return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has held her out of action since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch wasn’t able to resume...
The AEW Revolution 2023 Date & Location Announced
During Saturday night’s post-Full Gear 2022 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. AEW made its debut in California back in June of this year. You can keep...
Report – Several WWE Talents Visit IPWHOF Museum In Albany, New York Prior To RAW
Prior to Monday’s episode of RAW, several WWE talents checked out the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum in Albany, New York. Several fans in attendance at the show confirmed that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens, and Michael Hayes all visited the museum before the TV tapings began.
Teddy Hart Documentary Set To Debut On Peacock Tomorrow
As a reminder, Peacock will be releasing their documentary on Teddy Hart, titled Dangerous Breed, tomorrow. The series will be air in three 60-minute episodes. You can check out the official descriptions and synopsis for the show below:. Part 1: A Tail Tale: “Controversial wrestler Teddy Hart attempts to make...
Cain Velasquez Requests Permission To Compete At AAA Event
Former WWE and UFC star Cain Velasquez is facing ten charges, including 1st degree attempted murder, after allegedly being involved in a shooting earlier this year when he followed a 43-year-old man named Harry Goularte. Cain allegedly fired shots at the vehicle where he hit Goularte’s stepfather. Velasquez faces...
Kris Statlander Is Excited For The Best Years Of Her Career
While Kris Statlander is out of action with an injury these days, she’s excited to eventually be able to return. The AEW wrestler, who underwent surgery back in September to fix a torn ACL and lateral, took to Twitter to provide an update on her future. She wrote,. “Right...
Johnny Gargano Gets New Remixed Theme On WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. On Monday night, Gargano came out to a remixed version of his song, “Rebel Heart,” prior to his match Omos. He was initially set to face off against The Miz, but Miz claimed...
Tony Khan Provides Updates On Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Miro, & Andrade El Idolo
AEW President Tony Khan provided several updates on Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. As many of you are aware, both Cole and Page are out with concussions, while Miro and El Idolo have been off TV in recent months.
Madusa Feels Nick Aldis Should’ve Kept His Comments About The NWA To Himself
In the first episode of her new “Trash Talk with Madusa” series, the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on Nick Aldis’ recent comments about the NWA. Aldis recently expressed his disapproval of the company and the way it’s being booked. Although she doesn’t discredit his opinions, Madusa feels that the former NWA star shouldn’t express them in public. She said,
Akira Tozawa Appears On WWE RAW Without Ninja Gear
Akira Tozawa appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, sporting a new look. For the past several years, Tozawa has been wearing ninja gear, but after a few months missing from RAW, Tozawa returned in a failed matchup against Baron Corbin, who was being managed by JBL. This...
eWrestlingNews Is Looking To Hire Wrestling Writers & TV Coverage Reporters!
EWrestlingNews is looking to bring on some more writers to take on breaking news reporting and live television results coverage. If you’re passionate about WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, GCW and/or all the other promotions out there and are interested in becoming a writer for the site, we’d love to hear from you.
Bryan Danielson Plans To End His Full-Time Wrestling Run In 2024, MJF Reacts
During his appearance on Ron Funches’ “One Fall” podcast, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson spoke about when he plans to end his run as a full-time competitor. Danielson stated that he plans to stop competing full-time by the time his AEW contract is up in 2024, a year that definitely holds a lot of interest for the new AEW World Champion MJF.
Renee Paquette’s Message To Jon Moxley: “Please Stop Licking People’s Blood”
AEW’s Renee Paquette loves getting to work with her husband Jon Moxley, though she wishes she could change some of his actions in the ring. Paquette debuted for AEW last month during the first episode of Dynamite in Toronto, over two years after leaving WWE. Appearing on Busted Open...
More Backstage Notes On The Elite’s Return, Usage Of New Theme Song
As noted, The Elite (the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) made their in-ring return Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, losing a match to Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. The Elite came out to Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son” for their entrance theme. A report by Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com has more details on The Elite’s return, and the use of their new theme song.
Shinjiro Otani’s Family Gives Update On His Physical Health
The family of Shinjiro Otani has provided an update on the physical health of the Japanese pro wrestling legend. As previously reported, Otani was paralyzed in a match for Zero1 after taking a German suplex during their show on April 10, 2022. He underwent successful surgery on April 13th. Otani’s...
Bryan Danielson Won’t Be A Full Time Wrestler For Much Longer
AEW’s Bryan Danielson doesn’t think he’ll be competing in the ring on a full-time basis for much longer. Danielson joined the promotion in September 2021 after parting ways with WWE earlier in the year. In 2016, Danielson was forced into retirement due to neck issues but would...
WWE Announces Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference
WWE has announced a press conference following this Saturday night’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event. Since taking over main roster creative, Triple H has held more press conferences for bigger premium live events. You can check out the official announcement below:. A special Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference will stream...
Being The Elite Returning After Eleven-Week Hiatus
The popular Being The Elite series is returning after a lengthy hiatus due to the events of AEW All Out. After a backstage fight resulted in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks being suspended, the show was put on pause and an investigation into the fight was conducted. The announcement...
Brandi Rhodes Addresses Her In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling TV since she and Cody exited AEW. Rhodes recently spoke with Steve Fall of “The Ten Count” podcast and during it, she noted that she doesn’t currently have a plan to return to the ring. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
