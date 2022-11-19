Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
CMSD receives ‘major gift’ which will benefit students and staff, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is having a news conference Tuesday morning to announce they are receiving a “major gift” which they said will benefit their students and staff. Details will be announced at a news conference at East Tech High School. This is...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees through November
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS) announced it is offering reduced adoption fees through the end of November. CCAS said due to an increase in incoming dogs, fees have been lowered to $20 per adoption until Nov. 30. This $20 fee covers the dog license,...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed on Nov. 21 that it has terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram Boutros, M.D., effective immediately. An investigation found Dr. Boutros authorized more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018-2022 without disclosing it to the Board,...
cleveland19.com
Euclid family homeless after fire
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a blaze at a Euclid home early Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.
cleveland19.com
High school student’s suicide was the result of ‘sextortion’, Streetsboro police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the family of Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods announced Tuesday James took his own life because he was the victim of sextortion. Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to...
cleveland19.com
Ex-MetroHealth CEO’s attorney calls firing over unauthorized bonuses ‘retaliatory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for Dr. Akram Boutros, who was terminated on Monday from his position as the president and CEO of MetroHealth System, responded to his client’s firing. Dr. Boutros’ attorney, Jason Bristol, called the termination a “retaliatory” act. Additionally, he threatened legal action over the...
cleveland19.com
Inside the case file: How new DNA technology helped crack ‘Geauga’s Child,’ a 26-year-old cold case
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What does it take to catch a killer?. A newspaper carrier found the body of an unidentified baby boy lying in the road, abandoned and mangled, in March 1993 in Thompson Township. A search to find out what happened to him and his identity spanned decades.
cleveland19.com
Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County. The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Rutter is...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland LGBTQ community shocked by deadly mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland LGBTQ community is both shocked and saddened by a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people late Saturday night at a nightclub in Colorado. “It’s shocking in this day and age that we’d be going through another version of Pulse,”...
cleveland19.com
Parma firefighter details importance of road safety following death of Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders continue to save lives on a daily basis; but the last thing they want to do is have to save one of their own because of an accident that could have been prevented. T.J. Martin, the Public Information Officer of the Parma Fire Department,...
cleveland19.com
Lake County man arrested for stealing over $43k worth of construction supplies
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Over $43,500 worth of supplies, siding and tools were reported stolen from construction sites over three days to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO said between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, they took numerous thefts from new home construction sites on Concord-Hambden Road in Concord Township.
cleveland19.com
Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
cleveland19.com
Woman finds 2 toddlers unsupervised outside Rocky River daycare
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called police last week after finding two toddlers wandering outside a day care. According to the Rocky River police report, the woman spotted the children just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 near The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd. The...
cleveland19.com
Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Desmen Ramsey, 58, was indicted on two counts of complicity. Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14. Westlake...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood mom speaks out after toddler found wandering outside Rocky River daycare
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mom spoke to 19 News Tuesday after her toddler was found outside her Rocky River daycare last week. “There are a lot of feelings I went through, anger, sadness, devastation. I was speechless, I mean i could not describe what I was feeling,” said mom Annette Pena.
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested the man wanted for shooting three people inside a convenience store last month. One of the victims, Michael Gunn, 60, a store employee, died from his injuries. According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Charlie...
cleveland19.com
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Lorain police officers have been found guilty of employee gross misconduct, and a former lieutenant has been indicted by a Lorain County Grand Jury, according to the Lorain Police Department (LPD). LPD said on Sept. 21, officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the 900...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters battle building fire on city’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Cleveland firefighters are battling a building fire on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the building at E. 55th Street and Bonna Avenue around 3:30 p.m. This is the former Frank Sterle’s Slovenian Country House in the city’s St. Clair...
Comments / 0