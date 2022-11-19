ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Euclid family homeless after fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a blaze at a Euclid home early Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County. The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Rutter is...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman finds 2 toddlers unsupervised outside Rocky River daycare

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called police last week after finding two toddlers wandering outside a day care. According to the Rocky River police report, the woman spotted the children just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 near The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd. The...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Desmen Ramsey, 58, was indicted on two counts of complicity. Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14. Westlake...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters battle building fire on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Cleveland firefighters are battling a building fire on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the building at E. 55th Street and Bonna Avenue around 3:30 p.m. This is the former Frank Sterle’s Slovenian Country House in the city’s St. Clair...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy