Fresno County, CA

Man arrested in child sexual abuse, deputies say

By Isaiah Varela
 4 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was arrested on Wednesday in Fresno for sexually assaulting a child and possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they served a search warrant to 30-year-old Adam Cabrera’s home on the 4800 block of East Lane Avenue after receiving a tip of him being in possession of CSAM.

Upon investigation, officials say they found that Cabrera had sexually assaulted a girl he knows.

Deputies say Cabrera was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony charges including suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and possession of CSAM. His bail was set to $220,000.

As a result of this find, detectives are concerned there likely are other victims who have not reported incidents involving Cabrera. In this case, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has more information to aid the investigation to contact Detective Vasquez at (559) 487-6027.

