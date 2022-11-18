Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay Plan Falls Short, EPA to Keep Visiting Farms
Federal regulators will continue stepped-up inspections of Pennsylvania farms after determining the state’s latest Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan is inadequate. “Our policy of tough love will continue,” Adam Ortiz, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic regional administrator, said Monday. If fully implemented, Pennsylvania’s plan would nearly achieve its...
Regular firearms bear season opening soon: Here’s what hunters need to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –The statewide regular firearms bear season of 2022 will be underway starting this Saturday, and there are a few things the Game Commission wants hunters to know. The season opens from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22, including Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Only one bear may be taken during the […]
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs
The Center Square – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
Visibility Issues on Interstate 90 After Snow
It was slow moving for cars on major interstates Saturday night as the snow fell. This is a look from Interstate 90 in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. You can see heavy snow fall making it almost impossible to see other drivers. We are told some people were driving the wrong...
New Ethane Cracker, Beneficiary of PA’s Largest-Ever State Subsidy, Opens in Beaver County
Shell’s brand-new ethane cracker in Beaver County is now in operation. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports the company made the announcement Tuesday. Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/shells-ethane-cracker-near-pittsburgh-begins-operations/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
Sheetz drops price of gas to $1.99 over Thanksgiving, but there’s a catch
(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use. The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. […]
Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?
A report on the latest gas prices in the central Ohio area can be watched in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part. Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 […]
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
Vehicle rollover in Ligonier Township sends 1 from Route 30 scene for treatment
One person was transported for treatment following a one-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Ligonier Township, according to responding firefighters. The rollover crash with entrapment was reported at about 7:15 p.m. on Laurel Ridge, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher confirmed. Waterford and Ligonier firefighters were dispatched to the crash near the...
Hunting Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
UPDATE Monday afternoon: Tuesday’s forecast shows that it will be a bit warmer tomorrow with morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Skies will continue to stay clear meaning there will be a zero percent chance for rain or snow in the region. High temperatures for the day will be warm in the 50s. (WOWK) – […]
Pa. report shows a drop in sales at state liquor stores
The pandemic period of unprecedented home booze consumption in Pennsylvania appears to be over, but that doesn’t mean overall alcohol consumption is down. After record spirit and wine sales at state stores in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reported the 2021-22 fiscal year saw retail dollar sales drop 3.4% to $2.12 billion.
Photos: Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof
Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof Police said that speed was a factor in the crash. (Tunkahannock Township Police Department)
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State
We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
