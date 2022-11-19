ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thanksgiving Road Travel

CHARLOTTE N.C. – More that 1.5 Million people are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday from North Carolina – hitting pre-pandemic levels. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo is sharing what you need to know about road travel through the state and tips to keep you and your family safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC

