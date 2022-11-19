Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard on October 20, at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
Advocacy group providing resources for domestic violence survivors in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For survivors of domestic violence in Central Texas, there are many resources available for whatever they might need. One of the biggest hurdles for a survivor to escape an abuser can be legal assistance, and the Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) is providing the tools that survivors will need.
'Please reach out' | Police, family appeal for information in Barton Springs homicide investigation
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a man found shot to death by his car in the parking lot at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool on Aug. 25 is asking for anyone who may know something to come forward. Austin police are still searching for leads in the...
Austin police provide update on Barton Springs murder
About three months ago, Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot in Barton Springs. The Austin Police Department and Campbell's family speak at a news conference.
Austinites hold vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
The shooting at Club Q left five people dead and more than a dozen injured. In Austin, community members held a vigil to mourn the victims.
Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
Changes coming for Austin program that targets non-compliant properties
The Austin Code Department is taking a look at its repeat offender program after an Oct. 2020 audit. The program is intended to make sure property owners and managers hit minimum living standards.
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
Austin police looking for leads in deadly shooting near Barton Springs
Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot near the popular south Austin park and recreation area on Aug. 25.
Man, officer involved in deadly Round Rock police shooting identified
On Sunday, RRPD said a sergeant shot a man after a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Dr. RRPD said the 65-year-old man was armed and opened fire.
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
TxDOT investigating dip along SH 45 in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Transportation will investigate bridge conditions after a KXAN viewer recorded a roadway dip along SH 45 in Round Rock.
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police. The man shot and killed in the incident, 65-year-old Martin John Bradley, was also the aggressor. He was involved in an altercation with his daughter and infant granddaughter before shooting at RRPD.
Shop Small Saturday in Austin on Nov. 26
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is encouraging residents and community members to participate in Shop Small Saturday to support local businesses. Shop Small Saturday is a holiday shopping event after Thanksgiving and Black Friday to help support the small, local businesses within a community. The annual event helps small business owners within Austin, and across the country, thrive and continue working.
4 arrested in connection with string of storage unit burglaries in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of storage unit burglaries across the city. The Austin Police Department said its Residential Burglary Unit arrested 37-year-old Michael Dominic Ruiz, 27-year-old Daniel Gabriel Milner, 23-year-old Rex Daniel Fagile and 37-year-old Renata Ava Shepherd for multiple storage unit burglaries committed over the last six months.
