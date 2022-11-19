Read full article on original website
Here’s what Lubbock families should remember before traveling, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — As residents prepare for the holidays, the Lubbock Police Department wants to remind families of things they should prepare before they go. “As you’re preparing to leave if you’re leaving town, just check your car, check your air pressure in your tires, make sure you have a spare and make sure it’s ready to go,” said Lt. Brady Cross.
Two injured in stabbing incident Tuesday morning near Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
2 injured in stabbing in East Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Around 8:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 5200 block of East FM 40 and East CR 6600. Deputies found two people with what appeared to be stab wounds. Both...
Man stabs another at house party in East Lubbock, dispute over “some money”
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to...
Lubbock woman told officers she took stranger’s car for ‘TikTok challenge,’ police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street […]
Lubbock teen accused of live-streaming gun outside Cavazos Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen was indicted on Tuesday after a report from the Lubbock Police Department accused him of going on a live stream and displaying a gun outside Cavazos Middle School on November 3. Xavier Olivarez, 18, was indicted for charges of Exhibiting Firearms on Campus or School Bus and making a […]
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Tuesday morning top stories: Increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County. The agency is seeing higher than usual levels of flu, RSV and cold viruses. Find more information here: Health Alert: Increase in Respiratory Illness in...
Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock County sheriff says expansion is needed as jail nears capacity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The inmate population at jails across the state, including the Lubbock County Detention Center, is on the rise. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said on average, the statewide jail population is typically between 60,000 to 65,000. Rowe said in August, the number grew to 72,000 inmates,...
The Farmhouse is locally owned and operated
LUBBOCK, Texas—You may think big pancakes with you think of The Farmhouse restaurant; but they offer full menu for breakfast and lunch. It feels like home when you sit down to eat at The Farmhouse. Plus, they are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com. You can find the hours and two locations at farmhouselbk.com.
Restaurants in Lubbock open on Thanksgiving Day
LUBBOCK, Texas— Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and you can expect to see a lot of businesses either closed or have limited hours on Thursday, November 24. However, there are some restaurants that you can count on being open if you and your family want to eat out.
Drivers shoot at each other on MSF, Lubbock PD report said
Two people told police officers there was an exchange of gunfire during a "road rage" incident on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
UPDATED: Gas leak contained, 114th street re-opens
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos has reportedly controlled the gas leak resulting from a cut gas line that occurred around 3 p.m. today. According to a Lubbock alert advisory, 114th Street has been reopened after being closed from Richmond Avenue to Uxbridge Avenue. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the gas...
Woman, age 29, arrested for murder, LPD announces
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit said Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies for the November 11 murder of Ramon Flores, 66. UPDATED STORY LINK: Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died METRO obtained an arrest warrant for Aguayo after […]
Three from Lubbock arrested, accused of crime spree that ended in Odessa, affidavit says
Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.
Carbon monoxide poisonings in Lubbock on the rise, LFR offers ways to prevent
As temperatures drop, Lubbock Fire Rescue said on Monday that calls related to carbon monoxide poisoning rise, and that's what the department has seen in recent weeks.
Woman Arrested in Connection to Murder of 66-Year-old Lubbock man
An arrest has been made in the case of a 66-year-old Lubbock man that was found dead in his home. Deputies with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year old Kassandra Aguayo at 1:30 a.m. in Plainview on November 18. Aguayo was arrested in connection to the stabbing of 66-year old Ramon Flores whose body was discovered on November 11.
