Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

VB seeks input on Rudee Loop plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants resident and stakeholder input to establish a plan for Rudee Loop. Work Program Architects, who is partnering with the city on the plan, will be seeking input on a vision for Rudee Loop. It has set up an...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
windsorweekly.com

IWCS equity coordinator to leave

Isle of Wight County Schools’ equity and inclusion coordinator, Kiyaana Cox-Jones, will leave her position at the end of the year. The personnel report approved by the School Board at its Nov. 10 meeting lists Jones’ last day as Dec. 31. According to IWCS spokeswoman Lynn Briggs, Jones has accepted a new position outside the school system.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi’s statement in October regarding ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my fellow elected Commonwealth’s Attorneys and I received invitations to attend this event, but...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police holding hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday amid rampant food insecurity

The food was donated in the Mayflower Marathon, a 23-year-old tradition that raises money for area foodbanks. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UWh4aq. Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday amid rampant …. The food was donated in the Mayflower Marathon, a 23-year-old tradition that raises money for area foodbanks. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UWh4aq. Update:...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen arrested in Warwick HS bomb threat investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with a count of threats to bomb and another count of using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, or by other means in connection to an October bomb threat at Warwick High School, the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: Multiple fatalities, injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say the suspect behind a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia, is dead, and multiple victims are dead or injured. It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or hurt in the shooting, but police...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Air Power Park Grounds In Hampton Temporarily Closed For Revitalization Work

HAMPTON—Air Power Park, the roadside museum that celebrates Hampton’s history in aviation and space exploration, closed its grounds on Monday, November 21 to address issues with tidal and freshwater flooding. The revitalization work will include regrading park grounds and adding a retaining bulkhead along Newmarket Creek. While work...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date

PORTSMOUTH, VA

