FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Shooting in a Virginia Walmart, multiple people deadkandelChesapeake, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
WAVY News 10
Students in St. Paul’s area of Norfolk get escorts from buses to help reduce violence
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk residents and members of the New Virginia Majority group have begun meeting school buses in the St. Paul’s area and escorting students home as part of an effort to help reduce violence in the community. Volunteers have spent the past week meeting buses...
Why Virginia's proposed education guidelines are drawing criticism
Some Hampton Roads educators are voicing concern over the new proposals to Virginia’s learning standards.
WAVY News 10
VB seeks input on Rudee Loop plans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants resident and stakeholder input to establish a plan for Rudee Loop. Work Program Architects, who is partnering with the city on the plan, will be seeking input on a vision for Rudee Loop. It has set up an...
windsorweekly.com
IWCS equity coordinator to leave
Isle of Wight County Schools’ equity and inclusion coordinator, Kiyaana Cox-Jones, will leave her position at the end of the year. The personnel report approved by the School Board at its Nov. 10 meeting lists Jones’ last day as Dec. 31. According to IWCS spokeswoman Lynn Briggs, Jones has accepted a new position outside the school system.
WAVY News 10
Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication ceremony for Virginia-class submarine Arkansas
Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication ceremony for Virginia-class submarine Arkansas
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi’s statement in October regarding ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my fellow elected Commonwealth’s Attorneys and I received invitations to attend this event, but...
WAVY News 10
Newport News Police holding hiring event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
WAVY News 10
Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday amid rampant food insecurity
The food was donated in the Mayflower Marathon, a 23-year-old tradition that raises money for area foodbanks.
WAVY News 10
Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
WAVY News 10
8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
Virginia Beach principal arrested after woman accuses him of reaching up her skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school administrator was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Virginia Beach. Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her dress at a Halloween party on October 29, court documents obtained by 13News Now show. The woman...
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for Cincinnati police chief position
Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone inches closer to being the next Cincinnati police chief in Ohio.
WAVY News 10
Teen arrested in Warwick HS bomb threat investigation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with a count of threats to bomb and another count of using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, or by other means in connection to an October bomb threat at Warwick High School, the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: Multiple fatalities, injuries
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say the suspect behind a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia, is dead, and multiple victims are dead or injured. It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or hurt in the shooting, but police...
VB high school increases police presence after threats were made on Instagram
One school in Virginia Beach will have an increased police presence on Monday after threats were made on Instagram.
WAVY News 10
5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
Virginia Beach delegate seeks to ban transgender athletes from school teams matching gender identities
A Republican state lawmaker has proposed a bill to ban transgender students at Virginia's K-12 public schools and colleges from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.
peninsulachronicle.com
Air Power Park Grounds In Hampton Temporarily Closed For Revitalization Work
HAMPTON—Air Power Park, the roadside museum that celebrates Hampton’s history in aviation and space exploration, closed its grounds on Monday, November 21 to address issues with tidal and freshwater flooding. The revitalization work will include regrading park grounds and adding a retaining bulkhead along Newmarket Creek. While work...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
A driver hit Donasia Lee as she crossed Virginia Beach Blvd. at the intersection of Park Avenue, just outside Booker T. Washington High School.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date
A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.
