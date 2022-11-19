ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
Pastor plans to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Another name is being added to the mix of candidates running for Indianapolis mayor. James W. Jackson, the lead pastor of Fervent Prayer Church on the northeast side of Indianapolis, said he plans to run for mayor as a Republican. As a pastor, Jackson's website says, he...
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
Indianapolis leaders working to curb city's violence streak

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. According to Indianapolis police, the teen was found outside of an apartment complex near Meridian Street and Epler Avenue and later died at a hospital. Police responded to three shootings Friday...
Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week

INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
Carmel Fire's 2022 Santa Claus neighborhood tour routes announced

CARMEL, Ind. — What began as tours during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods will continue in Carmel neighborhoods again this season. The Carmel Fire Department announced its 2022 routes on Saturday and will bring back Santa's online tracking system. Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27...
Indianapolis to host Men's Final Four in 2029

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the Men's Final Four in 2029, the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Committee announced Tuesday. Indianapolis previously hosted the Final Four in 1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2021 — and was already decided as host for 2026. "It's been said...
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Crash leads to power outage on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A power outage on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday evening was thanks to a car crash. A spokesperson for AES Indiana tells 13News there was an accident at West 21st Street and Boulevard Place. The power company said the crash damaged a circuit that initially...
