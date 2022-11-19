ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, AR

Motorcyclists to hold benefit ride for Ashley Bush

By Justin Trobaugh, Elena Ramirez
 4 days ago

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Border Riders, a motorcycle group, will host an hour-long benefit ride Nov. 19 in support of the slain mother and unborn daughter found in southern Missouri.

According to the group , registration starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington and the ride will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. in Maysville.

The group says the cost will be $20 for a rider and $10 for passengers, and that all of the proceeds will benefit the family.

Chuck and Bonnie Hammond will lead the ride. Those attending can enjoy coffee, donuts and raffles, according to the group.

Donations and registrations fees can be sent to PayPal account Bubbajack1968 or Venmo @DanielAtkins95

Ashley Bush and her unborn baby went missing on Oct. 31.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Bush’s body was found in Missouri on November 3. The sheriff says that Bush’s baby was also found in a separate location also in McDonald County on November 2. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant.

A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of Bush and her unborn child.

The U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Missouri says Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo.

The Watermans are being held in federal custody.

