Greenacres, WA

Deputies who shot, killed man in Greenacres standoff identified

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlzCw_0jGPtCa800

GREENACRES, Wash. — The deputies who shot and killed a man after a lengthy standoff in Greenacres on Monday have been identified.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton were involved in the shooting.

Deputy French joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was hired in February 2017, and Deputy Walton began in September 2017.

All three deputies have been placed on administrative leave, as per protocol.

The three deputies shot a man who was running away while wearing a gas mask and holding a handgun. The man also started a fire inside a home he was barricaded in, and also fired several shots inside the home.

The shooting occurred at S. Jessica Lane and E. Lindsay Lane.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating this incident.

The name of the man who was shot will be released at a later time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Armed male suspect killed in SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley

Comments / 7

Tamara Jean King - Stevenson
4d ago

Thank You for serving & Protecting us 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🖤🖤💙🖤🖤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Gods Blessings We value & Appreciate all LEO’s 😇

Reply
12
Edith Lenertz
4d ago

hopefully the deputies are alright - they have done what needs to be done - thank you for serving our community - 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
7
quaggaflies
3d ago

Walton shot and killed another guy previously that's like 2 people in course of a year seems justified but still

Reply
3
 

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

