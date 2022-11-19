Deputies who shot, killed man in Greenacres standoff identified

GREENACRES, Wash. — The deputies who shot and killed a man after a lengthy standoff in Greenacres on Monday have been identified.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton were involved in the shooting.

Deputy French joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was hired in February 2017, and Deputy Walton began in September 2017.

All three deputies have been placed on administrative leave, as per protocol.

The three deputies shot a man who was running away while wearing a gas mask and holding a handgun. The man also started a fire inside a home he was barricaded in, and also fired several shots inside the home.

The shooting occurred at S. Jessica Lane and E. Lindsay Lane.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating this incident.

The name of the man who was shot will be released at a later time.

