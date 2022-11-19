ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

PHOTOS: Snow across Southern Colorado

By Frank Heagle
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Take a look at pictures viewers sent FOX21 News after this week’s snowfall across southern Colorado.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1IAz_0jGPt4bZ00
    Christine Mueller-Taft took this photo from her home in Woodland Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vi1aP_0jGPt4bZ00
    Christine Mueller-Taft took this photo from her home in Woodland Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CW4jT_0jGPt4bZ00
    Christine Mueller-Taft took this photo from her home in Woodland Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnSiy_0jGPt4bZ00
    Mary Ann Glover Capturing this winter wonderland in Woodland Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cthfr_0jGPt4bZ00
    Colorado Springs Airport’s snow team works hard to keep the airfield safe.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxsIl_0jGPt4bZ00
    Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKE7Z_0jGPt4bZ00
    Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMdwA_0jGPt4bZ00
    Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ir1fn_0jGPt4bZ00
    Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fzv5m_0jGPt4bZ00
    Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHErD_0jGPt4bZ00
    Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TRwp_0jGPt4bZ00
    FOX21 News Photojournalist captured this car making it’s way down Cheyenne Meadows Blvd.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8Sbw_0jGPt4bZ00
    Tasha Jordan in Fountain had a couple inches on the deck, but snowplow Max, removed it with his face
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDY8e_0jGPt4bZ00
    Courtesy of US Natinal Weather Service Pueblo Colorado
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HIei_0jGPt4bZ00
    Courtesy of US Natinal Weather Service Pueblo Colorado
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJutq_0jGPt4bZ00
    Courtesy of US Natinal Weather Service Pueblo Colorado
>> How much more will Thanksgiving dinner cost you this year?
Stephanie Alexandria Golden took this video as snow began to fall on Mount Herman Road in Monument.
>> Magic of Lights makes debut at PPIR
Katte McKean captured this “turkey sighting” in downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning ahead of Thanksgiving.
