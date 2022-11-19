ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Limited voting sites for Austin runoff election prompts calls for increased access

Several voting locations around Austin college campuses will not be used in the city's December runoff election. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Austin voters will have a smaller selection of polling places to turn to in the city's December runoff elections for mayor and three City Council seats, and some officials and community members are seeking to ensure more options are available in future contests.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards grants to teachers; plus other education highlights

The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to teachers in October. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD Every fall semester, the Georgetown ISD Education Foundation allocates grant money to dozens of teachers throughout the district. The grants are awarded for projects that are innovative and hands-on. Some of the grant-winning projects...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases

Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Rotary Club celebrates 85 years of service

The New Braunfels Rotary Club recently celebrated 85 years of charitable contributions to the community with a reception and dinner. (Courtesy New Braunfels Rotary Club) The Rotary Club of New Braunfels celebrated 85 years of service in October by hosting a reception and dinner featuring keynote speaker and singer-songwriter Red Steagall. The event recognized the Rotary Club and its longevity in the community while looking toward the future. The organization is made up of men and women who are dedicated to “Service Above Self” by giving back to the community through service projects, charitable contributions, scholarships and other programs. www.newbraunfelsrotary.org/
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Board approves policies for selection and challenge of reading materials in Round Rock ISD libraries, classrooms

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

