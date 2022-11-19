Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Limited voting sites for Austin runoff election prompts calls for increased access
Several voting locations around Austin college campuses will not be used in the city's December runoff election. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Austin voters will have a smaller selection of polling places to turn to in the city's December runoff elections for mayor and three City Council seats, and some officials and community members are seeking to ensure more options are available in future contests.
Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards grants to teachers; plus other education highlights
The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to teachers in October. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD Every fall semester, the Georgetown ISD Education Foundation allocates grant money to dozens of teachers throughout the district. The grants are awarded for projects that are innovative and hands-on. Some of the grant-winning projects...
Q&A: Local business leaders, analysts talk economic forecasts at Austin Chamber Economic Outlook
Community Impact founder and CEO John Garrett leads a panel discussion on Austin's economic outlook at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Austin Chamber of Commerce) In a panel discussion moderated by Community Impact founder and CEO John Garrett, the Austin Chamber of Commerce invited local...
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
CEO Laura Huffman announces departure from Austin Chamber at end of year
Laura Huffman joined the chamber in April 2020 and announced her departure Nov. 22. (Courtesy Austin Chamber of Commerce) The Austin Chamber of Commerce announced on Nov. 22 that Laura Huffman will step down as CEO and president at the end of the year. The chamber will announce an interim...
Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases
Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom now serving Northwest Austin area, featuring self-pour taproom
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened its first Austin-area location on Aug. 25 in Northwest Austin. (Courtesy Pexels) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom opened Aug. 25 near the Four Points area at 8300 N. RM 620, Ste. K-200, Austin. The restaurant offers a variety of wood-fired pizzas...
Report shows Southwest Austin home prices up, number of sales down for October
For the Southwest Austin market, median prices continued to increase 5.4% from October 2021 to $575,750. (Weston Warner/Community Impact) The latest Austin Board of Realtors report shows prices in the Southwest Austin housing market continue to increase while the number of sales continues to decrease. Although the Austin housing market...
Pflugerville ISD outlines next steps regarding former Bohls Middle School teacher who made racist comments
An announcement from the PfISD board of trustees sent out Nov. 18 outline's the district's stance and next steps regarding the recent incident at Bohls Middle School. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Following the release of a video on social media in which a teacher at Pflugerville ISD's Bohls Middle School made...
New Braunfels Rotary Club celebrates 85 years of service
The New Braunfels Rotary Club recently celebrated 85 years of charitable contributions to the community with a reception and dinner. (Courtesy New Braunfels Rotary Club) The Rotary Club of New Braunfels celebrated 85 years of service in October by hosting a reception and dinner featuring keynote speaker and singer-songwriter Red Steagall. The event recognized the Rotary Club and its longevity in the community while looking toward the future. The organization is made up of men and women who are dedicated to “Service Above Self” by giving back to the community through service projects, charitable contributions, scholarships and other programs. www.newbraunfelsrotary.org/
Williamson County and Cities Health District offering free flu shots
Williamson County and Cities Health District is offering free flu shots. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Williamson County and Cities Health District is offering free flu shots for anyone age 6 months or older, as officials report an early surge of influenza-like illness this year. From Oct. 7-Nov. 4, the number of...
13 places to dine in and order takeout from in Austin this Thanksgiving
TLC is offering Thanksgiving to-go packs and dine-in service on Nov. 24. (Courtesy TLC) Calling all Austinites who are not in the mood to cook this holiday season: Here are six Thanksgiving meal packages to preorder now and eight restaurants to dine in on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving preorder packages. 1....
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
HomeWell Care Services brings quality care to seniors in New Braunfels
From left: Nicolette Murray, HomeWell Care Services care manager; Hiring Manager April Dominguez; and owners Meredith and Jeff Clark provide companion care, basic care and specialty care to their clients. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) HomeWell Care Services began operating in the New Braunfels community in July 2021. The business specializing in...
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves land right-of-way purchase
Williamson County is expected to finish a new roadway between CR 404 and FM 973 by fall 2023. (Courtesy Williamson County) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of 52.6 acres of right-of-way from Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC, for more than $1.3 million Nov. 22. The land—along CR 401...
Williamson County, city of Georgetown to commission mural celebrating 175th anniversary
"Preserving History" by Norma Clark and Devon Clarkson, located behind the African American historic Shotgun House, is one of several murals going up around Georgetown, as the city and county are planning for a new mural in 2023. (Community Impact staff) A plan for a new mural in Georgetown is...
Board approves policies for selection and challenge of reading materials in Round Rock ISD libraries, classrooms
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The...
Round Rock ISD trustees table updates to policy dictating courses considered for rank in class
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have impacted rank in class for students at a Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0