Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan football secondary undaunted by Ohio State pass game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While most of the college football world is focused on what it might mean if Michigan football RB Blake Corum is either limited or doesn’t play vs. Ohio State, perhaps the more important battle that will decide the game is how the Wolverine secondary will handle the Buckeye wide receivers.
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
Comments / 0