Read full article on original website
Kathleen WelshDamico
4d ago
it's to funny, sadly 😥 enough I only receive news reports from this site. I post sometimes and sometimes my post get Flagged even before I post them 😵💫,cos I'm pretty OS so I open my mouth 🤪 and it gets me in trouble ( well it use to, but can't open your mouth anymore today wouldn't want to offend the marshmallows) well anyway I was gonna point out that the Posters aren't even posting much anymore I guess everyone is fed up with getting up dates on another sad crime. The same stories different days. Just so sad that this violence is putting us in isolation
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
PLEA DEAL: 10 Years, No Parole, Awaits Philly Dealer Who Slung Meth In NJ
UPDATE: A plea deal is sending a Philadelphia drug dealer who slung meth in New Jersey to federal prison for 10 years without parole, authorities said. Nasir White, 30, took the deal, pleading guilty to drug conspiracy, rather than risk the consequences of being convicted at a trial. He must serve out the entire sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Pastor says suspected burglar should be given "another chance"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church on Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showed a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot, and then breaking through a glass door to...
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
WMDT.com
Wanted suspects arrested following incident at Dover business
DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Two Adults Wounded In Broad Daylight Shooting, Say Allentown Police
Two adults are being treated for gunshot wounds after an attack in broad daylight, authorities in Allentown say. Police were dispatched to the area of 5th and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, said Assistant Chief James Gress in a statement. The two victims were located and...
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
Prosecutor: Mother sentenced to life after killing son to hide affair
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey mother was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail without the possibility of parole for the death of her 17-month-old son in May. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Heather Reynolds was sentenced to life in prison for murder, as well as an 8-year-prison term for endangering the welfare of a child and a 4-year term for possession of methamphetamine.
Armed suspect steals thousands of dollars in Mayfair home invasion
Police say the masked suspect, who was armed with a gun, entered the home in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Suspects wanted in Rite Aid robberies
The FBI/Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance identifying and locating three subjects responsible for at least nine robberies of city Rite Aid stores, some of the same locations more than once. All of the robberies have taken place between 7 p.m. and 10...
Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting
Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
Comments / 2