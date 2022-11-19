ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Bethany Baptist Church to donate 150 Thanksgiving meals

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Bethany Baptist Church is hosting a community outreach event on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During this time, they will be distributing 150 Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys to families in need.

The event is a partnership between the Norfolk and Chesapeake Department of Human Services and follows Bethany Baptist Church’s history of giving back to the community. In July, Bethany Baptist Church filled and donated 500 backpacks of school supplies for Thurgood Marshall Elementary School and Blessed Christian Homeschool.

They were also the distribution location for 1,000 shoes for 1,000 smiles, which donated shoes to families ensured under Medicaid in September.

Those who would like to donate or get involved in events can fund a Thanksgiving basket online for $40 at www.experiencebethany.com/giving .

