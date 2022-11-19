ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bacon Brothers celebrate home with 'Philly Thing'

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

The Bacon Brothers just released a song that's simply overflowing with Philadelphia pride.

The music video for ' Philly Thing ' is a love letter to our hometown, and theirs. It features cameos from celebrities of all walks of fame, including our own Jim Gardner.

"I have so much family on my side there, it's obviously still my hometown," Bacon says.

The music video features local talent. It was filmed at Miner Street Recording Studios in Fishtown.

The video benefits Rock to the Future , a local nonprofit providing students free access to music.

Bacon is also making his debut in the Marvel Universe, as himself, in the upcoming 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' .

"It's amazing," Bacon says. "I love the Marvel movies. I especially love the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies. I worked with James Gunn, and the fact that he came up with this crazy idea to stick me in this thing and have some fun, it was a great call to get."

Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ,' debuts November 25 on Disney+.

Angel
3d ago

Bravo ,Great ,never knew Kevin Bacon could sing so good ..Bacon really pulled Philly out of the fire 🔥🔥 with this one it should be used to Market Philadelphia Pa after over 300 murders in less than a year ...If ever Philadelphia needed something this is it Philly Thing is it ...Hit the ground running with this at full throttle ....Philly needs to be built back up and given a chance at greatness .....

