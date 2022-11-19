Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist
Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially,...
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury...
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB
Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I can’t see nothing’: Mecole Hardman destroys TV watching Chargers-Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman certainly missed a thrilling ending for Patrick Mahomes and co. against the Los Angeles Chargers after he broke his TV in frustration. Hardman, who is currently on the injured reserve due to an illness to the abdomen, was so invested in the Week...
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops Zach Wilson bombshell after Week 11 debacle vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.
Eagles gets positive injury return updates on Dallas Goedert, Jordan Davis
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season after losing to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Getting back on track shouldn’t be too difficult for a team so stacked with talent but they will have to make do for the time being without two key players: Dallas Goedert and […] The post Eagles gets positive injury return updates on Dallas Goedert, Jordan Davis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains Diontae Johnson’s low target share amid public frustrations
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has not been heavily featured in the offense of late, and he voiced his frustrations over his lack of targets after the Week 11 loss vs. the Bengals. Following the comments from Johnson, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the issue, indicating that Johnson was still a crucial component of the Steelers’ offense, via Brooke Pryor.
Dak Prescott reacts to Jerry Jones’ Super Bowl claim after Cowboys’ win vs. Vikings
Just like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott firmly believes they can contend for the Super Bowl this 2022 season. However, he wants his team to continue building their foundation that could help them reach their goal. After the Cowboys destroyed the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in Week 11, Jones shared his belief that his […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to Jerry Jones’ Super Bowl claim after Cowboys’ win vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a very humbling 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys in Minneapolis last Sunday. Kirk Cousins and the offense could not get anything going. The Vikings Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots is not likely to be much easier. The Patriots boast one of the league’s best defenses. They lead the NFL in a number of defensive categories. That is sure to make things interesting as the Vikings look to get back on track this week.
