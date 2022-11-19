ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss

The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions

Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss

Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB

Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders

It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Eagles gets positive injury return updates on Dallas Goedert, Jordan Davis

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season after losing to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Getting back on track shouldn’t be too difficult for a team so stacked with talent but they will have to make do for the time being without two key players: Dallas Goedert and […] The post Eagles gets positive injury return updates on Dallas Goedert, Jordan Davis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains Diontae Johnson’s low target share amid public frustrations

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has not been heavily featured in the offense of late, and he voiced his frustrations over his lack of targets after the Week 11 loss vs. the Bengals. Following the comments from Johnson, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the issue, indicating that Johnson was still a crucial component of the Steelers’ offense, via Brooke Pryor.
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott reacts to Jerry Jones’ Super Bowl claim after Cowboys’ win vs. Vikings

Just like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott firmly believes they can contend for the Super Bowl this 2022 season. However, he wants his team to continue building their foundation that could help them reach their goal. After the Cowboys destroyed the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in Week 11, Jones shared his belief that his […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to Jerry Jones’ Super Bowl claim after Cowboys’ win vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a very humbling 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys in Minneapolis last Sunday. Kirk Cousins and the offense could not get anything going. The Vikings Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots is not likely to be much easier. The Patriots boast one of the league’s best defenses. They lead the NFL in a number of defensive categories. That is sure to make things interesting as the Vikings look to get back on track this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy