Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
'Inhaler saved my life': Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford
The bullet went straight through his right forearm. He believes the inhaler he had in his pocket prevented the bullet from hitting him anywhere else.
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
billypenn.com
What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor
Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
Carjackings at Philadelphia gas stations skyrocket this year: 'arm yourself'
Philadelphia gas station carjackings have increased by more than 328% this year over 2021, as Pennsylvania Republicans work to oust DA Krasner for allegedly lax crime policies.
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
Philadelphia's sweetened beverage tax may be here to stay, based on what 3 mayoral candidates say
It took years to get Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax in place, as opponents fought it in court. Now some of those same opponents are running for mayor, but it looks like the tax won’t be an issue in the 2023 race.
Police investigating after person shot in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Frankford. They say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pratt Street. According to police, the victim is in stable condition. No further information is available at this time.
NBC Philadelphia
Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly
A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Driver sought for intentionally running over man in fatal hit-and-run
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after police say he was run over by a driver in a Ford SUV in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning. The deadly incident stemmed from an argument that broke out between the suspect and victim outside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor
CASTOR - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section. Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed...
Comments / 0