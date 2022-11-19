Read full article on original website
WDEF
Hamilton Co. schools announce community meetings
HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School System is inviting the public to take part in looking at the future of their schools. The invitation is for students, families, staff, neighbors, business leaders and elected officials. They say that the more who take part, the better the plan...
mymix1041.com
SPCA offering free pet vaccinations Saturday
From the Cleveland Daily Banner: SPCA of Bradley County will provide free vaccinations for Bradley County area pets this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SPCA of Bradley County.
WTVC
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness In Chattanooga
EPB has partnered with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, to launch Connect For Good an effort to raise awareness about ways to help people get back into permanent housing. “People experiencing homelessness look like you and me, our children and our family members,” said Mike Smith, Executive Director, Chattanooga Regional...
WDEF
EPB partners with Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to fund permanent housing ahead of holidays
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – EPB is partnering with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to help end homelessness this Holiday season. EPB just launched their new Connect For Good giving campaign. All funds will go directly to the Flexible Housing Fund administered by the Homeless Coalition in an effort to get people get back into permanent housing.
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
WTVC
Top of Santa's Nice List: Chattanooga woman secures gifts for thousands of senior citizens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One Chattanooga woman is making it her mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Turns out, being on the top of Santa's nice...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WDEF
Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 22
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016002- 5700 BLK Ringgold Road- Alarm- Police responded to check the business. On scene the alarm was found to be accidental. 22-016003- 5700 BLK Ringgold Road- Alarm- Police responded to check the business. On scene the alarm was found...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WDEF
Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
beckersasc.com
$7.4M Tennessee medical office building sold to PE firm
A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million, Times Free Press reported Nov. 21. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office. The building houses a Center MedSpa and the Center for Integrative Medicine. Excelsior also purchased...
chattanoogacw.com
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
WTVC
Quiet zones aim to stop train horns in Ringgold, but at what expense?
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Our region’s first proposed quiet zone could silence train horns moving through downtown Ringgold. But what are residents giving up for a better night’s sleep?. It's all the time nonstop every day," says Ringgold resident Timm Peddie. Peddie and his fiancé Sona Sukumaran moved...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
cityscopemag.com
Holiday Events in Chattanooga
Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
WTVCFOX
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
Comments / 1