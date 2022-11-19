Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
Trigon: Space Story - Official Celestial Sights 2 Trailer
The Trigon: Space Story - Celestial Sights 2 Trailer shows off the latest update coming to the game featuring new content, fixes, and technical updates to this sci-fi adventure rogue-like. The update also comes packed with performance optimizations like MSAA, FXAA, and TAA with improved visuals across the board. Trigon: Space Story is available now for PC, macOS, and Linux via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge Client.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
Blue Stake Locations - How to Open Blue Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored blue which unlocks the blue shrine. This guide lays out all of the blue stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog - Official Spotlight Trailer
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog brings medieval horror to the game. A new Killer approaches in the form of The Knight that brings fresh strategic gameplay to The Fog. Its counter is a new Survivor named Vittorio Toscano, a new mysterious wanderer of realms. Forged in Fog is also on a brand-new map called The Shattered Square, set among the smoldering ruins of a ransacked medieval village. Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hits 25 Millions Players In Less Than a Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just last week, but the battle royale sequel has already surpassed the 25 million player milestone. The official Call of Duty series account thanked Warzone 2.0 players for the achievement on Twitter, where some users met the announcement with a mixture of fanfare and complaints over unstable server connections.
Battle Studies Answers - Midterm and Final
Your journey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consists of something most kids go on Pokemon adventures to avoid—school! While attending Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet or Uva Academy in Pokemon Violet, you’ll have the option to take a variety of different classes at school. Didn’t study? Not a Problem. This page of IGN’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the answers for the Academy’s Battle Studies Midterm and Battle Studies Final exams. To see the answers for all of the other classes’ exams, click here!
First 20 Minutes of Gungrave GORE Gameplay
Here’s the first 20 minutes of gameplay of the brand new Gungrave game, Gungrave G.O.R.E, running on a PS5. Gungrave GORE is a third-person action shooter where you control Grave, the hired killer made so popular from the anime. Shoot, grab, bash, and blow up enemies by the hundreds as you work to make your kills as stylish as possible, set against the backdrop of a futuristic mafia crime story.
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
Arran: The Book of Heroes - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer to see the world, combat, and more from Arran: The Book of Heroes, an upcoming hack-and-slash co-op dark fantasy adventure with some RPG elements. Gore through enemies solo or along with up to 5 online players in the dark dungeons and barbaric lands of Arran.
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
Gungrave GORE - Official Launch Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the action-packed launch trailer. In Gungrave G.O.R.E, stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
Neural Cloud Brings Card Battles to the Girls’ Frontline Franchise
Neural Cloud is a sci-fi strategy card game that's set in the popular Girls' Frontline (GFL) franchise. You're tasked with building teams based around GFL's iconic Dolls—Androids designed for war, labor, and entertainment—and guiding them out of a ruined virtual world. The dystopian world of GFL is owned...
Top 10 Film Families of All Time | A CineFix Movie List
The holiday season for many means gathering around bigger-than-normal tables with the people who love us most AND know how to push all of our worst buttons. By that, of course, I mean our family. Whether that means a tight-knit nuclear family, several generations all under the same roof, or the families we choose for ourselves, cinema has long been there to explore the many different combinations and permutations of loved ones. From two-person dynamics through the complicated alchemy of extended families, here are our picks for the top 10 film families of all time.
PvPvE Extraction Shooter Hawked Closed Alpha Test Launches This Week
The 4 Winds Entertainment today announced a partnership with developer UpWake.ME, to bring its new multiplayer shooter, Hawked, to the MENA and Turkey region. According to the press statement, Hawked is “an online shooter in which teams race to collect and extract treasure from a remote island” while battling all sorts of enemies. The game is pitched as a PvPvE extraction shooter, where players will not only have to gun down the opposing team but also “contend with puzzles and traps, hazardous environments, and a variety of other challenges along the way.”
