Wisconsin State

East Carolina Pirates and the Toledo Rockets meet

Toledo Rockets (3-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates will play the Toledo Rockets at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. East Carolina finished 15-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 6.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Dixon Machado on a minor league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Allan Cerda and RHP Daniel Duarte on minor league contracts. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations David Dumbrowski on a...
Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of...
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii. 5 p.m. ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii.
The Associated Press

AP source: KU gives coach Lance Leipold 2-year extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the school had not announced the extension. Leipold had a year added to his original contract on Sept. 1 as a reward for a two-win first season that raised hopes around Lawrence that the football program might return to relevance....
