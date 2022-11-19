ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

The Oakland Press

Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store

A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit

DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
DETROIT, MI
lootpress.com

Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brian Martell Smith, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for possessing a firearm with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two people accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.Police said it happened just before noon on Nov. 15 at the location on Telegraph at Interstate 96. The department released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be holding handguns.Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects to call 313-596-5640 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI

