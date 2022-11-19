Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Family Dollar Location Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store
A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
Lawsuit filed against 4 Warren police officers who allegedly 'savagely beat' 16-year-old during arrest for catalytic converter theft
A lawsuit has been filed against four Warren police officers, claiming they “savagely beat” a 16-year-old while arresting him back in May 2021 for stealing a catalytic converter.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly killing neighbor over package dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he killed his neighbor over a package dispute then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Craig Lackey, 59, shot and killed 61-year-old Michele Elder. Detroit police responded to a home...
Detroit News
Bond increased for Sterling Heights man accused of targeting senior citizen in carjacking
A judge has increased the bond for a 37-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities have charged Jason Graves of Eastpointe with carjacking, which carries a life sentence,...
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend. The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.
Detroit barricaded gunman charged in fatal shooting of neighbor over Amazon package, police say
Detroit Police were called to a home on Robson, near Joy and Greenfield, on Thursday around 6:45 a.m. They found the victim, Michele Elder, 61, lying face down in the street in front of her house with a gunshot wound to her head.
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
lootpress.com
Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crimes
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brian Martell Smith, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for possessing a firearm with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number.
Michigan man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, beating the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. The incident was part of ongoing abuse and harrassment against the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to...
2 students shot outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit; Police looking for 3 suspects
Police responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, at Henry Ford High School at 20000 Evergreen Rd., just south of 8 Mile Rd., on the city’s northwest side.
fox2detroit.com
Mother says boy inappropriately touched her daughter at Detroit school
A mother is upset and trying to warn others after her daughter was allegedly touched inappropriately by a boy in her first grade class. The girl's mother said she has yet to talk to anyone at the school after the incident.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Twos students shot outside Detroit high school and two officers hurt in crash while responding
DETROIT – Two Detroit officers and three others were injured in a crash Monday while police were responding to a shooting that left two students hurt outside Henry Ford High School. Shooting outside Henry Ford High School. Officers were called around 3:40 p.m. Monday (Nov. 21) to a location...
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
Detroit Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two people accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.Police said it happened just before noon on Nov. 15 at the location on Telegraph at Interstate 96. The department released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be holding handguns.Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects to call 313-596-5640 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
