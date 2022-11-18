ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Final injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. UMass

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGjvc_0jGPrRMX00

Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6 SEC) are back at Kyle Field to play their final two games of the regular season in front of the 12th man, as one of the worst seasons in program history is finally coming to a close. On Saturday, the Aggies will take on the 1-9 UMass Minutemen of the Independent Conference, hoping they can put together a complete game for the first time this season, and capture their first victory since defeating Arkansas on Sept. 24th amid their 6-game losing streak.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media in preparation for the Aggies matchup with Minutemen, while reflecting on the disappointing season at large. Most importantly, Fisher gave a couple of updates regarding the injury report ahead of the game, but as I mentioned on Monday, his answers were brief and ambiguous, stating “They’ll all be day to day” when asked about specific players.

However, Fisher mentioned that star running back Devon Achane, who missed the Auburn game last weekend, should be back sometime before the end of the season, which most likely means next weekend’s finale vs. LSU.

To reiterate, wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, who was controversially benched due to a game attire controversy (wearing the wrong game-day sleeves) will be available this weekend against UMass, according to Fisher. Finally, the four suspended players including Chris Marshall, Denver Harris, PJ Williams, and Anthony Lucas will remain inactive going into this weekend, and possibly the LSU game.

List

5 things to know ahead of Texas A&M vs. UMass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJdiP_0jGPrRMX00

Comments / 0

COLLEGE STATION, TX
