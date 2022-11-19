ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Hutchins declares victory in 26th District House race, keeping seat in Republican column

By Kimberly Rubenstein, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxsrd_0jGPrQTo00

The Republican candidate for the 26th District House Position 1 seat who trailed the Democrat in the race on election night and in the immediate aftermath has now taken a commanding lead in the race and looks to be the victor.

Spencer Hutchins, former Gig Harbor City councilmember, ran against Democrat Adison Richards to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Jesse Young, who threw his hat into the district's Senate race. Hutchins was leading Richards by 766 votes on Friday.

Richards led in initial vote tallies announced on Nov. 8. His margin over Hutchins narrowed until Hutchins eventually took the lead, and it looked like briefly, the race could linger in recount territory, with the result separated by less than 0.5% of the votes.

But Hutchins' margin continued to increase over Richards, and on Thursday, Richards conceded the race to the Republican, Hutchins said by text to the Kitsap Sun on Friday evening.

"Last evening I received a call from my opponent Adison Richards conceding the race," he wrote. "As in each of our conversations during this campaign, he was kind and gracious — a true gentleman and a person of high character."

Hutchins' victory keeps the seat in the Republican column in the state House, along with the Position 2 seat, held by incumbent Rep. Michelle Caldier, who sailed to re-election on Nov. 8 over Democratic challenger Matt Macklin.

"I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me to serve in the State House. I am humbled by this opportunity and will work each day to represent our whole community to the best of my ability," he wrote in his statement to the Kitsap Sun.

Republicans had hoped to take over the Senate seat held by incumbent Democrat Emily Randall, but Young has trailed Randall in counts since Nov. 8, and she currently holds a more than 1,200-vote lead over Young.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony

If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy