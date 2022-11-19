Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Bay News 9
Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years of operation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ferg’s is getting ready for a party unlike any party it’s ever had before. Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill is celebrating its 30th anniversary of opening Nov. 23, 1992. Mark Ferguson was a physical education teacher who bought up an old gas station...
The Weekly Challenger
St. Pete’s own ‘Atlanta Housewife’ gives back for the holidays tomorrow at Lake Vista
ST. PETERSBURG – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is no stranger to giving back to the community, and she’s excited to return home to St. Peter this Thanksgiving season to help families in need with hot Thanksgiving meals. “Coming from humble beginnings, I hold...
The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival returns next year
$500 and bragging rights are on the line.
Bay News 9
Accident leads to life lesson for Springstead head coach
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Old photos bring back lots of memories for Shannon Herod, coach of the Springstead High School cheer team. “I look at that like, who thought this was a good idea?" she said while looking at her old cheering photos. She says most of the memories...
Andy’s Frozen Custard Continues Growing In Tampa Bay, New Store Coming To Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The weather forecast for Clearwater next month is calling for below-zero temperatures….but only at Andy’s Frozen Custard! The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Bucs great gives back for Thanksgiving
November 21, 2022 - Mike Alstott, a fan favorite during his years as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, continued a long tradition of giving back to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue members Monday morning. The Mike Alstott Family Foundation presented the department with a donation and will personally deliver Thanksgiving dinner to every city fire station. This is the 15th year the foundation has shown its support for the Fire Rescue team on the holiday.
The Weekly Challenger
Gibbs High School Class of ’68 passes the torch
ST. PETERSBURG — Classes Unite, LLC, will continue a more than 50-year legacy of excellence that the Gibbs High School Class of 1968, Inc. started decades ago. For years, the Gibbs Class of 1968 provided thousands of dollars in scholarships to local African-American youths, and now, thanks to Classes Unite, the tradition will continue.
luxury-houses.net
Truly A Waterfront Masterpiece with Direct Access to Open Tampa Bay Seeks $11.5 Million in Saint Petersburg, Florida
2093 Carolina Ave NE Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 2093 Carolina Ave NE, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a luxury residence built by Campagna Homes situated on two lots with direct access to the open waters of Tampa Bay only 15 miles to our world renowned St Pete Beach. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2093 Carolina Ave NE, please contact Georgia Janas (Phone: 727-501-4881) at Northstar Realty for full support and perfect service.
stpetecatalyst.com
Kathleen Edwards: The Last Waltz and a new hometown
Another snowbird has landed full time in St. Petersburg. Canadian singer/songwriter Kathleen Edwards and her husband quietly purchased a house in town last year, and soon they’ll relocate from Stittsville, Ontario and become ‘Burgers. Before that can happen, there’s a task that must be completed: The cross-country Last...
tampamagazines.com
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Polk County football playoff roundup
With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week. Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell ...
Red Wave Reaches Local Tampa Bay Offices Tuesday
Hillsborough and Pinellas Commissions Swear in Republican Majorities Tuesday
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area
For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project. The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.
Florida-based Hotbins reinvents the thrill of a deal
Florida's bargain hunters are getting some huge deals at a store that turns trash into treasure. What's happening: Hotbins — a store full of giant bins that are filled with random boxes of stuff — opened its Tampa location last month. After seeing photos on Hotbins' social media...
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL
Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
Community rallies around retired Largo firefighter in battle for health
A retired Largo firefighter is now fighting a battle for his own health.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
hernandosun.com
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
tampabeacon.com
Wesley Chapel mom turns basic need into idea for new business
WESLEY CHAPEL — Despite the increasing awareness of gluten allergies and availability of gluten-free foods, it can still be challenging to find a tasty snack or ingredient that won’t cause a reaction. Kristin Folch is a mom of three young children, one of whom has a gluten allergy....
Comments / 0