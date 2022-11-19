ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

3 reasons IU basketball beat Xavier: Trayce Jackson-Davis stars, Hoosiers pass road test

By Tyler Tachman
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — Indiana gutted out a road win Friday, taking down Xavier, 81-79. It was a gritty victory for a team with high expectations.

Here are three reasons the No. 13 Hoosiers (3-0) were able to pick up a big, early resume-building win in hostile territory.

Gregg Doyel: How a virtuoso Trayce Jackson-Davis carried IU to best road win in Mike Woodson era

Insider: Behind its big guns, IU grows up a little in feisty win at Xavier

Xavier Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acLHn_0jGPrLJP00

Indiana’s veteran point guard put on a tremendous performance. It was reminiscent of his performances toward the end of last season. This is the type of play IU needs out of him moving forward.

On Friday, Johnson had 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists. It wasn’t perfect, but Johnson played an extremely important role in Indiana’s victory.

A question entering this season was whether Johnson would be able to sustain a level of consistency. He endured an up-and-down 2021-22 season. Friday was a small sample size, but an encouraging indication of what Johnson can be for the Hoosiers this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana’s big man put on a clinic around the rim on Friday. He scored 30 points, along with six rebounds.

Jackson-Davis has accomplished a lot in his career, but hasn’t been on a legit Big Ten contender. For a team with high expectations, Friday was a good litmus test of where the Hoosiers stand. Indiana showed toughness and grit on the road. Jackson-Davis was an embodiment of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZaFr_0jGPrLJP00

As was the case toward the end of last season, Jackson-Davis and Johnson carried Indiana. The question, though, becomes who else can step up beside that duo. Malik Reneau provided a significant boost. But the overall drop off of Indiana’s second unit against legit competition is concerning.

However, Jackson-Davis and Johnson did enough Friday. The were both crucial in IU's win.

Indiana holds on down the stretch.. barely

The Hoosiers had a difficult time closing out games last season. It was a similar situation Friday. This time, though, IU was able to come out on top.

The Hoosiers did just enough down the stretch of the game to win, though they nearly blew it. Reneau missed two free throws down the stretch. Johnson made one of two, but IU was able to hold on.

Indiana's ability to win on the road, however, underscores the indication this team is much further ahead than last season's squad. It took the Hoosiers a while to break through on the road last season (Jan. 17 to be exact). On Friday, it was able to grit out the win.

No. 12 Indiana 81, Xavier 79

INDIANA (3-0) : Jackson-Davis 13-16 4-6 30, Kopp 2-8 2-2 7, Thompson 2-7 1-2 5, Hood-Schifino 1-9 0-0 3, Johnson 7-8 7-10 23, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Reneau 5-9 2-4 12, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 30-58 17-26 81.

XAVIER (3-1) : Freemantle 7-11 1-2 15, J.Nunge 5-14 4-5 14, Boum 3-7 6-8 15, Jones 4-11 5-6 13, Tandy 3-6 0-1 7, Kunkel 5-11 0-0 13, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Craft 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 16-22 79.

Halftime—Xavier 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-12 (Johnson 2-2, Hood-Schifino 1-1, Kopp 1-4, Reneau 0-1, Thompson 0-4), Xavier 7-17 (Boum 3-4, Kunkel 3-5, Tandy 1-3, Claude 0-1, J.Nunge 0-1, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (Thompson 8), Xavier 28 (J.Nunge 8). Assists_Indiana 16 (Hood-Schifino, Galloway 4), Xavier 18 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Xavier 21. A_10,586 (10,250).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 3 reasons IU basketball beat Xavier: Trayce Jackson-Davis stars, Hoosiers pass road test

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Columbus man dies after being hit by a train

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
COLUMBUS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County

Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot. Police said that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy